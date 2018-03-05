Nick Foles trade rumors: Eagles get a 'respectable' offer, AFC team dangled second-rounder

It's not a secret that teams are interested in acquiring quarterbacks this offseason, and it's certainly no secret that the Eagles have an extra quarterback in the form of Super Bowl-winning backup Nick Foles.

The Eagles have admitted they will listen to trade offers for Foles and according to multiple reports, they have at least one deal on the table.

First from Peter King of TheMMQB.com comes this nugget about having a "respectable" deal on the table:

The Eagles continue to be confident that Carson Wentz will be healthy enough after Dec. 13 knee surgery to play the Sept. 6 NFL opener, and have had at least one respectable (the word I hear to describe it) trade offer for Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles … The Eagles got first- and fourth-round picks for Sam Bradford 17 months ago and feel Foles is better, so it'll likely take at least that to pique their interest, and that's likely not happening...

Then there's this from Geoff Mosher of FanRagSports, who says that an AFC team has offered, specifically, a second-round pick in exchange for Foles.

An AFC team has already offered a second-round pick for Foles, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. The offer was proposed earlier this offseason, per the source.

It's not unreasonable to assume this is the same offer. If you're a team in a different conference, you call up the Eagles and ask about Foles, knowing you can come out of the gate early with a reasonable starter offer that Howie Roseman won't jump at, but will at least consider.

I've said all along I think the price for Foles is either a single first-round pick or two second-round picks; that wouldn't guarantee a deal gets done (depends on where the pick is in the round) but it would make the Eagles think, especially when it comes to not actually being able to play Foles.

A team that makes a lot of sense would be the Bills, because of their extra second-round pick and the location of those picks (mid round, it seems unlikely someone like Cleveland would give up No. 33 or No. 35, same with Denver's second-round pick).

But look at what King is saying above and realize that a trade for Foles probably isn't going to happen. Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL last year and Foles stepped in and won the dang Super Bowl. The Eagles have Foles under contract for a reasonable price and he's happy to be there. Philly knows if he stays on the roster, they have a safety valve if something happens to Wentz in 2018, or if there's a setback in his recovery as he heads into his third year.

The Eagles aren't going to just deal Foles for the best offer before the draft, which means that a single second-round pick is unlikely to get the job done, because they already have that on the table.