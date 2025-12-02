The Los Angeles Chargers have a Week 14 showdown with the reigning Super Bowl champions on Monday night, and they may get an important piece of their offense back for it. Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton is likely to return to the field against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the last seven games due to an ankle injury, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Hampton landed on injured reserve in early October after the Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders. Hampton entered Week 5 leading all rookies in scrimmage yards with 380, and had his first 100-yard rushing game in Week 4. In five games played, the No. 22 overall pick rushed 66 times for 314 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 20 passes for 136 yards.

Kimani Vidal stepped up as the Chargers lead back after Hampton went down. In the past seven games, he rushed for 525 yards and three touchdowns. The former sixth-round pick out of Troy cleared 115 yards rushing in three games, including Sunday's 126-yard outing against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Hampton may return for this primetime matchup, it's still unclear if Justin Herbert will start. The Chargers quarterback underwent surgery to stabilize a fracture in his left, non-throwing hand on Monday, and the team says his status is considered day-to-day. If Herbert cannot go, Trey Lance makes his first start for the Chargers.

The 8-4 Chargers reside in second place in the AFC West behind the 10-2 Denver Broncos, and hold the top wild-card spot in the conference. Los Angeles has a 9.5% chance of winning the division, but a 64% chance of making the playoffs, according to SportsLine data expert Stephen Oh.