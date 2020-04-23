Packers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Green Bay's Round 1 selection

Keep track of exactly who the Packers are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Packers have been projected by many to land a starting-caliber receiver at some point in the 2020 NFL Draft, but will it happen in Round 1? We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Green Bay Packers 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 30

2 62

3 94

4 136

5 175

6 192*

6 208*

6 209

7 236*

7 242*

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Green Bay Packers 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 192 acquired from Raiders as part of Trevor Davis trade
  • No. 208 acquired from Titans as part of Reggie Gilbert trade
  • No. 236 acquired from Browns as part of Justin McCray trade
  • No. 242 acquired from Ravens as part of Ty Montgomery trade

