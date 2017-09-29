Packers' Montgomery reportedly only day-to-day despite concerns about ribs

It was reported Thursday night that Montgomery had broken ribs

When Ty Montgomery left the field early in the Green Bay Packers' win over the division rival Chicago Bears with what were reported to be broken ribs on Thursday night, it seemed like he would be out for at least a little while. That, however, may not be the case. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday evening that Montgomery's injuries are less serious than initially reported, and that he should be considered day-to-day and might even play next week against the Dallas Cowboys

That was the second piece of good news the Packers received about their backfield, as backup running back Jamaal Williams' injury was also revealed to be not as serious as initially imagined. 

With the Packers already dealing with several injuries along the offensive line and Davante Adams entering the concussion protocol after being on the receiving end of a dirty hit from the Bears' Danny Trevathan, Montgomery escaping a long-term absence was a much-needed development. Montgomery has been the clear bell-cow back for the Packers when on the field so far this season, and that seems likely to continue in the future as long as he's healthy.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access