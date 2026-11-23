In the Week 11 edition of "Monday Night Football," the Washington Commanders play host to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Washington enters this game having won two of its last three since returning from the bye. The Commanders scored a come-from-behind victory over the division rival New York Giants last week, keeping their hopes alive in the NFC East in the process. Jayden Daniels and Co. are still just 3-5-1 on the season, but given the relative weaknesses of the NFC East, they can count themselves as divisional contenders if they can string together some wins over the next few weeks.

Cincinnati enters this game at 7-2 and in first place in the AFC North. The Bengals are red hot, having won five in a row while scoring at least 31 points in each of those contests. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown are tearing holes in opposing defenses, and Cincinnati's own defense is much improved since last year. The Bengals can open up a two-game lead in the division with a win on Monday night.

Will Washington secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season, or will Cincinnati keep rolling? We'll find out soon enough. Before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Bengals live

When the Bengals have the ball

Joe Burrow enters this game as the MVP favorite and the hottest quarterback in the NFL. Burrow is leading the NFL in completions, completion percentage, touchdowns, first downs, yards per game, success rate, passer rating and QBR while ranking second in EPA per play, according to Tru Media.

Over the last five games, he is practically touching the surface of the sun, completing 77.6% of his passes at an average of 8.9 yards per attempt, with 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions. He's totaled at least four scores in each of those five games, tying a league-record streak. During that stretch, his 0.42 EPA per dropback mark is more than 50% better than the second-place player, Trevor Lawrence (0.26), per Tru Media. He is shredding every single coverage with ease.

Ja'Marr Chase is on nearly as much of a heater as is Burrow. Chase has a 43-666-4 receiving line since the Bengals' Week 5, and he's recorded at least 10 catches for 141 yards in each of the Bengals' last three games. Last week, he went off for 231 yards against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers — the fourth 200-plus-yard game of his career. The Commanders, needless to say, do not have anybody who has a hope of guarding him.

The Commies have been known to double opposing No. 1 wideouts more often than other teams this season, but even doing that might not necessarily be wise because Tee Higgins is playing the best football of his career as well. Higgins has a 53-824-6 receiving line so far this season, as he's averaging a career-best 91.6 receiving yards per game. He's been a bit quieter than Chase over the last two weeks, but he still has 10 grabs for 88 yards and two touchdowns in that time. His size and physicality make him a nightmare matchup for any cornerback, especially with Burrow playing as well as he is at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have allowed the NFL's fourth-most completions to tight ends so far this season, as well as the second-most yards and touchdowns. That could open up opportunities for Mike Gesicki and/or Drew Sample, though Gesicki is obviously the bigger receiving threat of the two.

Washington has actually been somewhat solid against the run this season, allowing only 4.0 yards per carry. Opposing offensive lines have cleared the way for only 1.08 yards before contact per rush, according to Tru Media, and the second-level defenders have limited rushers to the third-lowest broken tackle rate in the league.

However, the Bengals basically only run the ball as an occasional changeup, with Chase Brown and Samaje Perine acting as receivers nearly as often as they do runners. Even if the Commanders shut down the run game, it seems unlikely to matter much to Cincinnati's offensive success. Everything runs through Burrow, Chase and Higgins.

When the Commanders have the ball

Jayden Daniels has been efficient since his return from his elbow injury, completing 67.3% of his passes at an average of 7.6 yards per attempt. He has seven touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries across five games during which the Commanders have compiled a 2-2-1 record. Daniels hasn't been particularly explosive during that stretch, but he has kept the chains moving for the most part, and the Commies have been able to stay in games against the Giants (twice) and Eagles while losing by only one score to the 49ers and Rams.

Without Terry McLaurin, Daniels' top targets are Stefon Diggs, rookie Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson and tight end Chig Okonkwo.

Diggs is mostly a short-area target who splits his time between the perimeter and the slot. He works the underneath zones as Daniels tries to matriculate the ball down the field. Williams has become a bigger part of the rotation in recent weeks but hasn't really popped off that much despite the increase in role. Burks is a rotational deep threat who has seen his snap share increase since McLaurin went down, while Jefferson works in behind each of the top three. Okonkwo is a short-area chain mover similar to Diggs, but with perhaps more run-after-catch ability relative to his position.

The Bengals are surprisingly 12th in the NFL in net yards allowed per attempt (which accounts for yardage lost due to sacks), and they have allowed only 11 passing touchdowns so far this season. They have a solid enough group of defensive backs, including one star in DJ Turner II, and their tackling has improved significantly on the second level of the defense this year.

The Commanders don't have much of a run game to speak of, what with their stable of backs combining to average just 3.7 yards per carry this season. They'll get Jacory Croskey-Merritt back on Monday night, but even he is only at 3.6 yards per carry this season. He's likely to split work with both Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler, each of whom is better in the passing game than they are when running the football.

With big Dexter Lawrence in the middle of the defensive line, it could be difficult for Washington to get anything going on the ground, even though the Bengals have actually been hit for 5.0 yards per opponent rush attempt so far this season. Lawrence has near single-handedly taken over a few games or stretches of possessions, even if teams like the Dolphins, Titans and Falcons have been able to find holes on the ground.

Prediction

The current version of the Commanders does not have the firepower to keep up with the Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins show. I'm not sure any version of the Commanders ever did, but even in winning two of their last three games, they haven't exactly looked impressive. The Bengals, meanwhile, are putting on an aerial assault for the ages every week. Pick: Bengals 31, Commanders 20