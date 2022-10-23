Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-3) have their sights set on snapping a two-game losing streak when they travel to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders (2-4) at 1 p.m. ET. The Packers are coming off a crushing 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets, while the Commanders are looking to build off a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears. Carson Wentz (finger) has been placed on Injured Reserve for Washington, opening the door for veteran backup Taylor Heinicke to make his first start of the season.

Green Bay is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Commanders vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 41.5.

Packers vs. Commanders spread: Packers -4.5

Packers vs. Commanders over/under: 41.5 points

What you need to know about the Packers

It was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but Green Bay was not quite the New York Jets' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. The contest between them was not particularly close, with Green Bay falling 27-10. No one had a standout game offensively for Green Bay, but the Packers got one touchdown from QB Aaron Rodgers, who ended up with a passer rating of 121.90.

The Packers entered the 2022 season as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC, but have yet to truly resemble a championship-caliber team. Rodgers has played well, completing 67% of his pass attempts for 1,403 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 94.2. Green Bay's young wide receivers have shown signs of being a talented group, but they have yet to gel with Rodgers. Allen Lazard leads Green Bay with 20 catches for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns.

What you need to know about the Commanders

The Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with their win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, but they lost Wentz in the process. Wentz hadn't been playing particularly well in his first season in Washington, completing 62.1% of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 84.1.

Wentz will be replaced by Heinicke, who has played well at times for Washington in the past. In 15 starts for the Commanders in 2021, Heinicke completed 65% of his passed for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 85.9. He will have his work cut out for him going against a Green Bay defense that ranks first in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (164.0).

