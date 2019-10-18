Patrick Mahomes injury: Quarterback's best case scenario reportedly that he'll miss only three weeks
The reigning league MVP will undergo an MRI on Friday
Patrick Mahomes will undergo an MRI on Friday after sustaining a knee injury during Thursday night's victory over the Denver Broncos, and as the NFL world awaits those results, there is reportedly optimism that he could be back after missing three weeks.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes did indeed suffer a dislocated kneecap during the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-6 victory over the Broncos while adding that the quarterback's best-case scenario would be to be out for "about three weeks" pending the results of Friday's MRI. The amount of ligament damage sustained during the injury will ultimately determine how much time Mahomes will miss, according a medical expert.
The injury appeared to be much more significant after Mahomes laid on the ground in obvious pain after successfully executing a quarterback sneak during the first half. Optimism quickly rose, however, after Mahomes was able to walk off the field with assistance from the Chiefs' medical staff. He was also able to exit the field under his own power.
Patrick Mahomes suffered an ugly injury, so what happens now for the Chiefs and the QB? Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough joined Will Brinson to break everything down. Listen in the player below, and be sure to subscribe here for daily NFL goodness.
The Chiefs quarterback and reigning league MVP entered Thursday night's game with a nagging ankle injury that initially surfaced back in Week 1 and was aggravated during Kansas City's Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The injury clearly limited his effectiveness during the Chiefs' previous two games, as Mahomes failed to complete 60 percent of his passes in losses to the Colts and Houston Texans.
Kansas City's next three games include home games against the 5-1 Green Bay Packers and the 4-2 Minnesota Vikings before facing the 2-4 Tennessee Titans on the road. The Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 11 before heading out for their Week 12 bye.
Matt Moore, a 13-year veteran who has 30 career NFL regular-season starts under his belt, will start under center until Mahomes can return to the field. Moore, who went 2-1 as a starter in 2016 while helping the Miami Dolphins capture a wild-card playoff spot, went 10 of 19 for 117 yards with a touchdown in Thursday night's win.
The Chiefs, at 5-2, currently have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Oakland Raiders for first place in the AFC West.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Legendary expert releases Week 7 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 7.
-
2020 Mock Draft: Trade deadline special
The NFL would look a lot different with these stars in new jerseys
-
Medical expert details Mahomes' injury
An orthopedic knee surgeon offers a look at what Mahomes is up against, and the Chiefs are...
-
Kelce: Mahomes' knee 'all out of whack'
Kelce and a few other players described the gruesome Mahomes knee injury
-
Mahomes gives update on knee injury
The Chiefs can take a bit of a breath at the moment, but they're far from being able to fully...
-
Chiefs-Broncos: KC rolls, Mahomes hurt
Follow along with all the action as Denver looks to close the gap with Kansas City in the AFC...
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help