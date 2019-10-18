Patrick Mahomes injury: Quarterback's best case scenario reportedly that he'll miss only three weeks

Patrick Mahomes will undergo an MRI on Friday after sustaining a knee injury during Thursday night's victory over the Denver Broncos, and as the NFL world awaits those results, there is reportedly optimism that he could be back after missing three weeks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mahomes did indeed suffer a dislocated kneecap during the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-6 victory over the Broncos while adding that the quarterback's best-case scenario would be to be out for "about three weeks" pending the results of Friday's MRI. The amount of ligament damage sustained during the injury will ultimately determine how much time Mahomes will miss, according a medical expert.

The injury appeared to be much more significant after Mahomes laid on the ground in obvious pain after successfully executing a quarterback sneak during the first half. Optimism quickly rose, however, after Mahomes was able to walk off the field with assistance from the Chiefs' medical staff. He was also able to exit the field under his own power.

Patrick Mahomes suffered an ugly injury, so what happens now for the Chiefs and the QB? Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough joined Will Brinson to break everything down. Listen in the player below, and be sure to subscribe here for daily NFL goodness.

The Chiefs quarterback and reigning league MVP entered Thursday night's game with a nagging ankle injury that initially surfaced back in Week 1 and was aggravated during Kansas City's Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The injury clearly limited his effectiveness during the Chiefs' previous two games, as Mahomes failed to complete 60 percent of his passes in losses to the Colts and Houston Texans.

Kansas City's next three games include home games against the 5-1 Green Bay Packers and the 4-2 Minnesota Vikings before facing the 2-4 Tennessee Titans on the road. The Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 11 before heading out for their Week 12 bye.

Matt Moore, a 13-year veteran who has 30 career NFL regular-season starts under his belt, will start under center until Mahomes can return to the field. Moore, who went 2-1 as a starter in 2016 while helping the Miami Dolphins capture a wild-card playoff spot, went 10 of 19 for 117 yards with a touchdown in Thursday night's win.

The Chiefs, at 5-2, currently have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Oakland Raiders for first place in the AFC West.