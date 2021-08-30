New England Patriots' radio color commentator Scott Zolak criticized quarterback and former NFL MVP Cam Newton for listening to rap music, saying it was a distraction. Since the comment, and a lot of social media backlash about it, Zolak has apologized.

Zolak originally said, "I'd turn off the rap music first of all, because I think it's distracting for Cam. In between every throw he's dancing. He makes a throw and the music's still cranking."

On Sunday, Zolak -- a former Patriots quarterback -- apologized during an appearance on a 98.5 Sports Hub pregame show;

"That's something I know that's drawn attention for being racially insensitive. I'm sorry for that comment. I didn't need to make that comment …Cam's nothing but class. Great guy. He handled it perfect. I mean, that's between me and him. So that's where I stand by it."

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was known to dance to rap music at practice and players around the league often have a fun attitude at training camp.

The Patriots have not yet named their starting quarterback for 2021, but rookie first-round pick Mac Jones has been impressing. At the start of the preseason, Newton was expected to be the starter.