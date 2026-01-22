Kayshon Boutte has clearly taken exception to Sean Payton's recent comment about how Denver Broncos fans will have "plenty of rest ... two weeks" to rest their voices between Sunday's game against the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LX.

Payton was clearly alluding to Denver winning Sunday's game, which would give Broncos fans ample time to rest of their vocal cords in time for the big game. Payton's quote was brought to Boutte's attention by media members on Thursday.

"I ain't seen it," Boutte said. "They can rest in Cancun, too, at the end of the day. It is what it is."

Never one to hide his feelings, Boutte said that the Texans are "not too complicated on defense" prior to New England's 28-16 win over Houston in the AFC divisional round. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, however, didn't take the bait when he was asked about Payton's comments.

"I think we're plenty motivated for the game," Vrabel said.

While he risked giving the Patriots bulletin board material, Payton's comments may have been made in an effort to raise the confidence level of not only Denver's fans, but its players, too.

The Broncos, after all, will try to beat the Patriots with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham under center after Bo Nix sustained a season-ending ankle injury during the end of last week's win over the Buffalo Bills. Payton's comments are a clear indication that he isn't giving his players a pass or a built-in excuse if Sunday's game doesn't go their way. It's clear that Payton still has the same expectations for his team.

Payton wants Broncos fans to have the same expectations, too. As the AFC's top-seeded team, the Broncos are hoping that their fans can provide a home field advantage while making things difficult when Drake Maye and the rest of the Patriots' offense is on the field. Denver's home crowd certainly made its impact felt when the Broncos defeated the Patriots in the AFC title games after the 2013 and 2015 seasons.

If Denver wins, Payton's comment will likely become part of Broncos' history. If the Patriots win, rest assured that New England players and fans will make sure that he never lives it down.