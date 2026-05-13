New England Patriots rookie pass rusher Quintayvious Hutchins has been arrested and charged with assault, according to court documents obtained by CBS News. Hutchins, who was selected by New England with the No. 247 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Boston College, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on a family or household member.

Officers were called to a dorm on Tuesday evening, "for a male and female fighting in the hallway," according to a Boston College police report. A witness said they observed Hutchins and a woman pushing each other, and that Hutchins grabbed the woman by the neck.

"The 'choke' was a firm grab to the neck not strangulation," according to the witness.

The woman did not want a photo taken of her neck and said she was "OK."

Prior to the alleged altercation, Hutchins told officers that he left after the two had an argument about food. When he returned, the woman had thrown his belongings in the hallway.

Hutchins was arraigned in Newton District Court on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea.

"We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins," the Patriots said in a statement. "We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time."

Hutchins was a team captain for the Eagles, and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 10 games played. He was CBS Sports' No. 260 overall prospect in this most recent class, lauded for his high motor despite his lack of prototypical pass-rush size.