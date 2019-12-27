Patriots vs. Dolphins odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for an AFC East battle as the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots will face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. New England is 12-3 overall and 6-1 at home, while Miami is 4-11 overall and 1-6 on the road. The Patriots are the No. 2 playoff seed in the AFC and have clinched the AFC East title. Miami, meanwhile, has won four of its last eight games. New England is favored by 16-points in the latest Patriots vs. Dolphins odds, while the over-under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Dolphins vs. Patriots picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for New England and Buffalo last Saturday, but New England stepped up in the second half. The Patriots took their contest against Buffalo 24-17. Quarterback Tom Brady passed for 271 yards and a touchdown as New England clinched the AFC East title for the 11th consecutive season. For the season, Brady has thrown for 3,836 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With a win over the Dolphins, the Patriots will advance to the AFC Divisional Round with a bye and a home playoff game for the 10th straight season. A loss and a Kansas City win over the Los Angeles Chargers would cost them a chance at a first-round bye.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Dolphins ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Sunday. Miami won 38-35 over Cincinnati. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it, as he passed for four touchdowns and 419 passing yards on 52 attempts. Miami nearly squandered a 23-point lead but was able to come away with the win. Wide receiver DeVante Parker had five catches for 111 yards, helping him surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his five-year career.

The Patriots were totally in charge the last time these two teams met in September, breezing past the Dolphins 43-0. New England is 19-1 in its last 20 games at home, while Miami has won just one of its last 14 games on the road.

