Geno Smith will be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders for the foreseeable future. The veteran quarterback, who was recently traded from the Seattle Seahawks to Las Vegas, has agreed to a two-year, $75 million extension that is worth up to $85.5 million and includes $66.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. The deal will run through the 2027 season.

Smith, 34, was entering the final year of his three-year, $75 million deal that he had previously signed as a member of the Seahawks. This was expected, as Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said recently that the team was working toward an extension for Smith, who played under Carroll during his final four seasons in Seattle. Smith's two Pro Bowl selections came with Carroll serving as his head coach.

Money was reportedly one of the mains reasons why the Seahawks dealt Smith just before the start of free agency. The two sides were roughly $10 million apart in negotiations, according to Sports Illustrated. Seattle was hoping to sign Smith to an extension that would pay him about $35 million annually, but Smith's camp was reportedly hoping for a deal that would pay him $45 million per season. Seattle ultimately decided to trade Smith and has since replaced him with former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who inked a three-year deal that's worth up to $100.5 million.

A 2013 second-round pick who began his career with the New York Jets, Smith spent the last three seasons as the Seahawks' starting quarterback. He went 28-24, including helping lead the franchise to a playoff berth in 2022. Smith, who earned Pro Bowl nods in 2022 and in 2023, completed 70.4% of his passes last season.

Geno Smith LV • QB • #7 CMP% 70.4 YDs 4320 TD 21 INT 15 YD/Att 7.47

Smith will now try to help the Raiders get back to respectability. The Raiders, a proud franchise that once won three Super Bowls over an eight-year span, haven't won the big game since January 1984, have played in just one Super Bowl since then (in January 2003) and have made just two playoff appearances since their last trip to the Super Bowl.

The Raiders are expected to give Smith some offensive help with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many expect Las Vegas to use the pick to select either Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.