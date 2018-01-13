Raiders reportedly reuniting with ex-Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable

Despite coaching one of the worst offensive lines in Seattle for the past seven seasons, which came after an ugly dismissal from the Raiders, Tom Cable needed only three days to find a new job in a familiar place. According to Michael Lombardi and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cable is reuniting with Oakland as the Raiders' new offensive line coach.

Hearing Raiders are going to hire Tom Canle — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 13, 2018 The #Raiders have agreed to hire former #Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable, source said. Big hire. https://t.co/U1WU13NW4P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2018

Assuming that the position he's taking is offensive line coach, this isn't the first time Cable has held this exact position. In 2007, Cable served as the Raiders' offensive line coach before getting promoted to interim head coach during the 2008 season. He ended up getting the job full-time and in all, led the Raiders to a 17-27 record in his two-and-half years as head coach, including an 8-8 season in his final season (2010). That 8-8 finish was the Raiders' first .500 or better season since 2002. After that 2010 season, the Raiders fired Cable, who was accused of violent behavior by multiple women and one former coach in 2009. Raiders owner Al Davis, who passed away in 2011, cited those accusations as a reason why he fired Cable.

Cable landed in Seattle where he coached a perpetually awful offensive line that was short on talent. He got fired by the Seahawks on Wednesday after they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Now, he's back in Oakland, where he'll coach one of the league's most talented offensive lines -- an offensive line that employs Donald Penn, Kelechi Osemele, Rodney Hudson, and Gabe Jackson. If it's not the best offensive line, it's close to the top. A dearth of talent will no longer be an excuse that Cable's supporters can deploy against his critics.

Big opportunity for the Raiders to ruin one of the best offensive lines in football by hiring Tom Cable. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 13, 2018

Schematically, it's an interesting fit.

3. Yeah, it doesn’t look like a great fit scheme-wise with the massive OL, Cable being a zone blocking guy. But we’ll have to wait and hear what Gruden’s plan is — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 13, 2018

Perhaps it'll lead to Marshawn Lynch's return. Lynch, who played under Cable in Seattle, isn't a lock to return to the Raiders. Despite signing a two-year contract last offseason, Lynch can be cut by the Raiders and the Raiders won't suffer any financial consequences. Lynch could also decide to retire again. But given Lynch and Cable's relationship, it seems more likely than it was before that Lynch will return.

4. Cable’ return definitely increases the odds of Marshawn Lynch returning, whatever those were. Those two have a strong relationship — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 13, 2018

Cable joins an offensive staff that will be spearheaded by head coach Jon Gruden, who plans to call plays, and offensive coordinator Greg Olson. Don't overlook Cable's role with the team. In 2017, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr finished with the fourth-worst passer rating under pressure (40.8) even though he faced pressure at the third-lowest rate (27.2), according to Pro Football Focus. Russell Wilson, playing behind Cable's offensive line, faced pressure at the league's highest rate (41.4).