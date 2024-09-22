In a game littered with notable injuries, the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles (0-2) enters off a 41-10 blowout loss to Arizona and without top wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, as well as several key offensive linemen. San Francisco (1-1) lost in Minnesota last Sunday, 23-17, and will be without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. The teams split a pair of meetings last season with the road team winning each time.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

49ers vs. Rams spread: 49ers -6.5

49ers vs. Rams over/under: 44.5 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: 49ers -287, Rams +233

Why the 49ers can cover

Playing on a short week in a tough Minnesota environment, the 49ers played far from their best game in Week 2. While quarterback Brock Purdy completed 28 of 36 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown, he also threw a costly interception in his own territory that led to a Vikings touchdown. Running back Jordan Mason has filled in more than admirably in Christian McCaffrey's absence, rushing for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in both of the team's games.

With wide receiver Deebo Samuel joining McCaffrey on the sidelines this week, Purdy will once again have to rely on WR Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. After signing a new contract just before the season, Aiyuk has gotten off to a slow start, with only six catches for 71 combined in two games. Kittle, on the other hand, was excellent in Week 2, with seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Against a questionable Rams secondary, both players can be expected to perform well this week.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles' season might be on the brink of collapse even though it's very early as they have been ravaged by notable injuries early on. In the last two weeks, they placed offensive linemen Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom, and Jonah Jackson on Injured Reserve as well as star wide receiver Puka Nacua. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Rams' top WR Cooper Kupp went down with an ankle injury last week and may miss several games.

For the Rams to keep it close on Sunday, running back Kyren Williams must play at a high level against the 49ers. While he has gotten off to a slow start this season, gaining only 75 yards on 30 carries, Williams has a touchdown in both games and will likely need to do the same against San Francisco. In 2023, Los Angeles' top running back had 100 total yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers in the team's Week 2 defeat.

