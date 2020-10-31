The Miami Dolphins will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 3-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while Los Angeles is 5-2 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Dolphins are shooting for their third consecutive win. The Rams have won three of their past four games.

Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Rams odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Rams vs. Dolphins picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Dolphins vs. Rams spread: Dolphins +3.5

Dolphins vs. Rams over-under: 45.5 points

Dolphins vs. Rams money line: Miami 160, Los Angeles -180

What you need to know about the Dolphins

The Dolphins posted their first shutout in six years two weeks ago, as they eased past the Jets, 24-0. The final margin of victory was established by the end of the third quarter. Miami has elected to make a quarterback change as it comes off a bye. Rookie and 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start this week. He is the first rookie to start for the Dolphins since Ryan Tannehill in 2012.

Myles Gaskin had a career-high 126 scrimmage yards in Week 6. He has 90-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. DeVante Parker has 37 catches for 603 yards (100.5 per game) and four TDs in his past six games at home, Xavien Howard owns the NFL's longest active streak with interceptions in four consecutive games. The Dolphins have won 10 of their last 11 meetings with the Rams. Miami will be hosting the Rams for the first time in eight years.

What you need to know about the Rams

Meanwhile, Los Angeles netted a 24-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday. Jared Goff has 300-plus passing yards and a 100-plus rating in two of his past three games on the road. He has two-plus TD passes in seven consecutive road games. Cooper Kupp has five-plus receptions in three of his past four road games.

Darrell Henderson has four TDs in four road games this season. Robert Woods has four TDs (three receiving) in four road games this season. He has 90-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games on the road. Aaron Donald leads the NFC with eight sacks and is the fourth player since 1982 with eight-plus sacks in each of his first seven seasons.

