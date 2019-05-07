Ravens draft pick was watching 'Avengers: Endgame' when he was selected in fourth round

When a blockbuster like "Avengers: Endgame" makes $2 billion in its first two weeks on the big screen, it's probably better to ask who hasn't seen the movie rather than who has.

Considering the three-hour epic was released the same night and weekend of the 2019 NFL Draft, it should come as no surprise to learn that at least one of this year's rookies was busy watching Marvel's grand finale when his name was called.

"I didn't expect anything," Iman Lewis-Marshal explained at his introductory press conference with the Ravens, holding back laughs.

The newest Ravens cornerback, who is a product of USC, was selected in the fourth round.

"It just came out of the blue," he said of getting the call from the Ravens. "I was watching 'Avengers,' and then I walked outside. I was watching 'Avengers,' and I get the call -- I get the call from the coach, and I'm like, 'Wow. It's a blessing to be a part of the defense, to be a part of this organization and it's truly, truly an honor.'"

"I was watching Avengers and I got the call." @iman_marshall8 😂 pic.twitter.com/RiLch9eIZ8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 3, 2019

You have to give Marshall credit here, for a number of reasons.

One, what better way to kill time while you're anxiously awaiting your future -- and a hopeful Day Three draft call -- than by watching the most unprecedented superhero crossover in movie history? Two, you've got to have some level of confidence to admit on your first day at the facility that you were busy watching "Avengers" when your employer officially hired you. And three, it's clear Marshall got up during the movie to take the call, so he may very well have braved an interruption to crucial "Endgame" plot points.

Maybe that should've been the follow-up question: Did he go back to see it again?