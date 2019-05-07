Ravens draft pick was watching 'Avengers: Endgame' when he was selected in fourth round
USC product Iman Lewis-Marshall got a phone call from the team while sitting in the theater
When a blockbuster like "Avengers: Endgame" makes $2 billion in its first two weeks on the big screen, it's probably better to ask who hasn't seen the movie rather than who has.
Considering the three-hour epic was released the same night and weekend of the 2019 NFL Draft, it should come as no surprise to learn that at least one of this year's rookies was busy watching Marvel's grand finale when his name was called.
Which NFL quarterbacks would make the best Avengers? We compared all 32 QBs to "Endgame" characters right here at CBS Sports. Check out the entire list, which features Tom Brady as Thanos and Russell Wilson as Captain America.
"I didn't expect anything," Iman Lewis-Marshal explained at his introductory press conference with the Ravens, holding back laughs.
The newest Ravens cornerback, who is a product of USC, was selected in the fourth round.
"It just came out of the blue," he said of getting the call from the Ravens. "I was watching 'Avengers,' and then I walked outside. I was watching 'Avengers,' and I get the call -- I get the call from the coach, and I'm like, 'Wow. It's a blessing to be a part of the defense, to be a part of this organization and it's truly, truly an honor.'"
You have to give Marshall credit here, for a number of reasons.
One, what better way to kill time while you're anxiously awaiting your future -- and a hopeful Day Three draft call -- than by watching the most unprecedented superhero crossover in movie history? Two, you've got to have some level of confidence to admit on your first day at the facility that you were busy watching "Avengers" when your employer officially hired you. And three, it's clear Marshall got up during the movie to take the call, so he may very well have braved an interruption to crucial "Endgame" plot points.
Maybe that should've been the follow-up question: Did he go back to see it again?
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pierre-Paul reportedly fractures neck
Pierre-Paul may need neck surgery, which could end his 2019 season before it even begins
-
Pick Six: Where top free agents fit in
Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough dissect the top remaining NFL free agents
-
Howie Roseman talks Wentz extension
Roseman made clear the team intends to keep Wentz around for a long time
-
Buccaneers to honor Ronde Barber
Ronde Barber helped lead the Bucs to their only Super Bowl victory
-
Three moves the Falcons still could make
If the Falcons are hoping to rebound from a playoff-less season, they should consider making...
-
2020 Super Bowl odds: Fade the Chiefs
R.J. White has crushed the Las Vegas SuperContest twice