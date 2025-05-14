Saquon Barkley parlayed his historic debut with the Philadelphia Eagles into a historic new contract earlier this NFL offseason. Now another running back has followed suit, with Derrick Henry on Wednesday agreeing to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones .

Henry's new deal, which ties him to Baltimore through the 2027 season, includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two years, his agent, Todd France, told ESPN. It also marks the NFL's most lucrative contract for a running back over the age of 30; Henry just turned 31 this January.

Averaging $15 million per year from 2026-2027, the extension effectively makes Henry the NFL's third-highest-paid player at his position from a new-money perspective, behind only Barkley ($20.6 million) and San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey ($19 million). Henry originally signed a two-year, $16 million deal -- averaging just $8 million per season -- as a free agent last offseason.

The new deal serves as a reward for Henry's prolific Ravens debut, in which the longtime Tennessee Titans standout ran for 1,921 yards at the age of 30, four years after he eclipsed 2,000 in Nashville. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time rushing champion, Henry also averaged a career-high 5.9 yards per carry in his 2024 campaign, leading the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Henry has now run for more than 1,000 yards in six of his last seven seasons. He is currently the NFL's active leader in career rushing yards with more than 11,000.