Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn't going anywhere, at least for the next few years. The Ravens announced Friday they've reached a three-year contract extension with Harbaugh. Terms were not yet disclosed.

Harbaugh, 62, has been the Ravens head coach since 2008. He won Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season (over his brother Jim Harbaugh, who was then the 49ers head coach) and was named NFL Coach of the Year for the 2019 season. He has a record of 172-104 in the regular season and 13-11 in the postseason.

Baltimore has been a great regular-season team the last two years under Harbaugh with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson under center. However, it lost in the divisional round to the Buffalo Bills last year and the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2023 season. The Ravens are hoping stability at the head-coaching position can get then over the hump in the tough AFC. It won't be easy, but with Jackson at quarterback they are always contenders.

Harbaugh is one of just five coaches in NFL history to lead his team to the postseason at least 12 times over his first 17 seasons, joining Pete Carroll, Bud Grant, Mike Holmgren and Mike McCarthy, who all also did it 12 times.