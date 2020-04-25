Redskins draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Washington's Round 4-7 selections

Keep track of exactly who the Redskins are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Redskins made the pick they had to in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, bringing star edge rusher Chase Young into the fold. On Day 2, they grabbed a playmaker who can slot in at running back or wide receiver. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Washington Redskins 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 2 EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State A
3 66 RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis C
4 108

4 142^

5 162*

7 216

7 229*

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Washington Redskins 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 162 acquired from Seahawks as part of Quinton Dunbar trade
  • No. 229 acquired from Broncos as part of Case Keenum trade

