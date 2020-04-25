Redskins draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Washington's Round 4-7 selections

The Redskins made the pick they had to in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, bringing star edge rusher Chase Young into the fold. On Day 2, they grabbed a playmaker who can slot in at running back or wide receiver. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Washington Redskins 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 2 EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State A 3 66 RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis C 4 108



4 142^



5 162*



7 216



7 229*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Washington Redskins 2020 draft trade notes