Report: Seahawks expected to cut second-rounder Malik McDowell, who still isn't cleared

McDowell never played in a game with the Seahawks after getting hurt in a vehicular accident before training camp

Malik McDowell, after one serious non-football injury and zero games played, is apparently on his final days in Seattle. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are expected to cut McDowell, who is still seeking medical clearance, "in the near future." 

McDowell, taken 35th overall in last year's draft, was expected to bolster the Seahawks' defensive line in the years to come. At Michigan State for three seasons, McDowell racked up 7.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for a loss, an interception, two forced fumbles, and 50 solo tackles. Entering the NFL Draft, McDowell was projected to be a first-round pick and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to Lions Pro Bowl pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah

But before his first NFL training camp, McDowell was injured in a vehicular accident. NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported at the time that McDowell got hurt riding an ATV, and suffered a concussion and injuries to his face. He missed the entire 2017 season and according to Rapoport, he still hasn't been cleared to play. At the time of the crash, McDowell said that his injury "is not life or career threatening as some have speculated" and that "you will see me back on the field in the near future." Hopefully, regardless of where he lands, McDowell can eventually experience a complete recovery.

For the Seahawks, who find themselves in the middle of a reset (not a rebuild), McDowell is yet another early miss in the draft.

The Seahawks' ineffective drafting in recent years is partly to blame for their recent decline. Last season, the Seahawks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and they've spent the offseason moving on from Richard ShermanMichael BennettJimmy Graham, and Sheldon Richardson. More changes might be coming. Earl Thomas has been floated in trade discussions, and it's not clear if Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor will be able to play football again. Meanwhile, the teams surrounding the Seahawks -- the Rams and 49ers, namely -- have only gotten stronger over the past year.

