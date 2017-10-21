Reports: Browns sent Britt, Coleman home before Texans game for missing curfew

The Cleveland Browns are 0-6 and have been outscored by an NFL-high 63 points this season. The main culprit in their terrible start has been their sagging offense. The Browns rank 26th in yards per game, 31st in points per game, and 31st in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders' offensive DVOA.

In particular, it's their passing game that has been wildly inefficient. The Browns rank ninth in rushing offense DVOA but dead last in pass DVOA. DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan have been wildly ineffective, and they've received little to no help from their wide receiver corps.

The two players expected to lead that receiver corps this season were free-agent signing Kenny Britt and 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman, but things have not gone as expected. Britt has been largely invisible when on the field and is now injured, while Coleman suffered a broken hand for the second consecutive year and is once again on injured reserve.

Somehow, things got even worse for the pair last week, despite the fact that neither was available for the Browns' Week 6 matchup with the Texans. According to multiple reports, Britt and Coleman were sent home from Houston by the Browns because they missed curfew on Saturday night.

And that's not the worst of it for Britt, who is now in danger of being cut, according to Cleveland.com.

Receiver Kenny Britt was already in the Browns' doghouse last week when was sent home from Houston along with Corey Coleman for missing curfew, and now he's in jeopardy of being cut if he doesn't shape up, a source close to the receiver told cleveland.com. He sent the two wideouts home before the game Sunday morning and fined them for conduct detrimental to the team.

Britt was signed to a four-year, $32.5 million deal by the Browns this offseason, though it contained only $17.5 million in guaranteed cash. They can get out of the deal after next season with only $3.25 million of dead money, but they obviously did not expect to be considering cutting ties six games into the first year of the deal.

Things are not looking up in Cleveland right now.