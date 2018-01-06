Ron Rivera signs two-year extension to coach Panthers through 2020

The Carolina Panthers signed Ron Rivera to a two-year extension on Saturday that will keep the coach in Carolina through the 2020 season, the team announced. NFL.com initially reported the the two sides as close on Saturday morning.

"I'm very excited about it because I really like where we are as a football team," Rivera said in a statement. "We've done some really good things and we have an opportunity to do more. Things are in place and we can continue this success. We've had consistency of winning and we've gone to the playoffs four out of five years.

"This is a tremendous place with tremendous support from ownership and the people that work in the organization. And I really appreciate the support we've gotten from our fans in the Carolinas. That's a big reason why I want to continue my association with this organization."

This is the first major move by Chief Operating Officer Tina Becker, who was elevated into a more prominent role last month after owner Jerry Richardson stepped away from the day-to-day operations of the franchise following allegations of workplace misconduct.

Meanwhile, Rivera has led the Panthers to the postseason four times in seven seasons, including a 15-1 record in 2015 that resulted in MVP honors for quarterback Cam Newton and, ultimately, a Super Bowl loss to Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

The Panthers finished 11-5 this season, good for second in the NFC South behind the Saints, whom they will face on Sunday in the wild-card round. Carolina also had winning records in 2015 and 2013 (12-4), and is 64-47-1 with Rivera as coach.

Rivera began his coaching career in 1997 as the Bears' defensive quality control coach, and later served as defensive coordinator in Chicago (2004-2006) and San Diego (2007-2010) before earning the Panthers' job in 2011. In 2016, he signed a three-year, $19.5 million extension.

Asked about an extension earlier this week, Rivera said, "I think the biggest thing is everything that needs to happen or is going to happen will happen in time. What's decided, we'll see."