Russell Wilson has been labeled as questionable to play in the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Jets. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson's status for Sunday may be a game-time decision. Wilson has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has limited his practice availability.

Wilson has endured a rough start to his Broncos tenure. He's completed just 58.6% of his passes so far, with five touchdowns and three interceptions through six games. Wilson's lack of success has contributed to the Broncos' 2-4 start.

If Wilson can't go, Brett Rypien is in line to make his second career first and first since the 2020 season. The nephew of former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXVI MVP Mark Rypien, Brett Rypien has thrown 42 career regular-season passes, all coming during the 2020 season. He completed 67.5% of his passes that season while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

The 6-foot-2 Rypien went undrafted despite a successful run at Boise State that saw him throw 90 touchdown passes over four seasons. He completed 67.3% of his passes with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions during his final college season.

Denver's offense is in desperate need of a spark. The unit is currently last in the NFL in scoring and red zone efficiency and 30th in third-down efficiency. The Broncos will face a Jets defense on Sunday that has held its last two opponents to a combined 27 points.

New York's defense has been led so far by defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (5 sacks), linebacker C.J. Mosley (62 tackles), and defensive backs Lamarcus Joyner (two interceptions), Jordan Whitehead and rookie Sauce Gardner.