New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II is reportedly considering retiring to join the broadcast booth, according to The New York Post. Fox Sports "Big Noon Kickoff" is likely parting ways with former Saints running back Reggie Bush over a contract dispute. The deal is not yet official.

Fox Sports asked Ingram to retire and join their team before, but he decided to stay with the Saints instead. This time it looks like Ingram is going to take them up on the offer.

When Ingram first declined their offer, they looked into Desmond Howard and Robert Griffin III, but did not formally offer them a spot.

Last year, Bush and Fox agreed to a one-year deal, but issues over money seemed to end their relationship.

If Ingram retires to take the job, the 33-year-old would go out with 13 seasons in the league, most with New Orleans. He joined the Saints when they drafted him in 2011 with the No. 28 overall pick and stayed with them until 2018. He then joined the Baltimore Ravens from 2019 to 2020, was with the Houston Texans in 2021 and rejoined the Saints for stint two in 2021.

In those 13 years, he has 8,111 rushing yards, 65 rushing touchdowns, 303 receptions, 2,125 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He was elected to the Pro Bowl three times, in 2014, 2017 and 2019.