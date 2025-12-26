Don't let the combined 8-22 record of these two teams fool you. The Saints and Titans have been playing some good football lately, which should make for a fascinating matchup in Nashville on Sunday.

The Saints just won their third straight game with a comfortable 23-point win over the New York Jets in The Big Easy. Tyler Shough continued to shine as he topped 300 yards for the first time in his young career. There may have been some head-scratching when the Saints selected Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is silencing those doubters. On the other side of the ball, the New Orleans defense has been salty, that unit now ranks 14th in the league with 22.5 points allowed per game.

The Titans, on the other hand, just got done taking it to the short-handed Kansas City Chiefs for a big win. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward played perhaps his best game of the season, completing 21 of his 28 passing attempts for 228 yards and two touchdowns. His play has been an encouraging development for Tennessee down the stretch, and he has another chance to assert himself as a budding star this weekend. Similarly, rookie wideout Chimere Dike was named to the Pro Bowl as a returner, and he caught his fourth touchdown pass of the season against Kansas City.

Here is everything you need to know about this matchup of scrappy underdogs.

Where to watch Saints vs. Titans live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 28 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Saints +2.5, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings)

Saints vs. Titans: Need to know

Titans going for two in a row (again). The Titans have another chance to win two games in a row for the first time since Weeks 10 and 11 in the 2022 season. They had the same opportunity a couple of weeks ago when they went on the road to San Francisco. While Tennessee put up a good effort in that contest, it fell short against a more talented team. These two teams are more evenly matched, so maybe the Titans can put an end to their rather embarrassing streak.

Those streaking Saints. Speaking of streaking, the Saints have now rattled off three straight wins. It's been an impressive midseason turnaround under first-year coach Kellen Moore, and now New Orleans can do something it hasn't done since 2020: win four straight games. It should be noted that Saints team went 12-4 and reached the divisional round of the playoffs. This team won't reach the postseason, but there is a lot of hope around this group right now.

The NFL Draft implications. Of course, when two teams with crummy records meet this late in the season, there are major implications for the NFL Draft. That is certainly the case in this one. The Titans currently hold the No. 5 overall pick, and the Saints hold the No. 8 overall selection. The losing front office can take some solace in the fact that it will be well-positioned to take a game-changer at the top of the 2026 draft.

Saints vs. Titans prediction, pick



These teams are coming off big wins over opponents who were -- as the kids say -- down bad. How much can we take from those victories? For starters, I do think the progression we've seen from these young quarterbacks is real. Because of that, we might get enough offensive fireworks to surpass the projected total. Pick: Titans -2.5, Over 39.5