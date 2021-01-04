The NFC playoff picture needed to be sorted out on Sunday and one of the biggest orders of business was crowning the NFC East champion. The New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the early window of games and just needed the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Washington Football Team on Sunday evening to win the division.

However, the Eagles ended up losing to Washington, 20-14, after pulling starting quarterback Jalen Hurts early in the fourth quarter. While head coach Doug Pederson revealed that he wanted to evaluate backup Nate Sudfeld, it was clear that Philadelphia also wanted to have a better draft pick, which a loss would guarantee them.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson weighed in on Pederson's decision and

"If you wanted to give him snaps, start him," Samson said. "'If we happen to play a good game, I'm resting Jalen Hurts. He's played more than I expected him to play. I really don't want to risk Hurts. We've got our eyes set on 2021. We're going to play Nate Sudfeld.' It's outrageous. I think he (Pederson) should get fired for that."

It certainly is worth noting that the Giants accumulated just six wins throughout the 2020 season. In addition, the Giants held a second half lead in a Week 7 game against the Eagles, but ultimately lost that game. The Giants did defeat the Eagles, 27-17, last month in the second meeting between the division rivals. Still, the way the Eagles -- and Pederson specifically -- handled the stretch of Sunday's game that decided the division is terrible for the league, Samson argued.