On Monday, the Washington Redskins announced that the team will retire the "Redskins" nickname. Owner Dan Snyder and coach Ron Rivera are working together to come up with a new nickname for the franchise.

During Monday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the controversy and believed that Snyder should've gone in a different direction with his statement regarding the team's nickname.

"You have a press release that comes from the owner," Samson said. "You don't involve your minority coach. You say that you are standing up not because of money, but you stand up to say that 'I realize that I was wrong. As owner of this team, I recognize that I bare a must larger percentage of responsibility to further the conversation and start the healing process. For me to have thought that the Redskins nickname was not hurtful to people was a complete miscalculation on my part that comes from my ignorance. The tradition was based on the people who were here before I was and my job is to build that tradition and keep it going for the people that come after I leave. I didn't need any of my sponsors to come to me and threaten me with withholding their money. I knew long ago that a change had to be made and that process starts right now. We will have a new name as long as we can get the trademark and copyright. We're going to involve our fans and we're going to get buy-in from our community. We will make an announcement when we are ready. Just know that we don't need to do a thorough review."

Samson's statement is quite a bit different than the one that Snyder released on Monday.

"Today, we are announcing that we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," Washington said in a statement that was released on Monday morning. "Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

Samson believes that Snyder should've taken more accountability for the team's nickname and detailed the remainder of the process.