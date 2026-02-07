SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The hay is in the barn. Both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots have concluded their slate of practices and are now simply waiting to kick off Super Bowl LX on Sunday. With these on-field preparations now in the books, we also have a final look at the health statuses for both franchises as they've released their final injury reports of the week.

Coming into Super Bowl week, the injury storylines surrounding both of these clubs centered on their quarterbacks. Sam Darnold had been nursing an oblique injury, while Drake Maye had been working through an injury to his right throwing shoulder. Their situations cleared up as the week progressed, but there was some concern for Seattle defensive back Nick Emmanwori, who suffered an ankle injury this week at practice.

Below, we'll provide an update on Emmanwori and reveal the game statuses for both Seattle and New England.

Seattle Seahawks (-4.5) at New England Patriots

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming on Peacock

Team Player Position Injury Status Seahawks Robbie Ouzts FB Neck Questionable Patriots Joshua Farmer DL Hamstring Questionable Harold Landry LB Knee Questionable Robert Spillane LB Ankle Questionable

Seahawks: The most notable development for Seattle is that Emmanwori carries no injury designation, meaning he will play on Super Bowl Sunday despite that ankle injury. After missing Thursday's session, Emmanwori was back in the fold Friday as a full participant. Offensive tackle Charles Cross was also upgraded to a full participant after being limited at the start of the week, so the Seahawks are quite healthy coming into this matchup.

Patriots: New England is also pretty healthy. All eyes were fixated on Drake Maye, but the second-year quarterback opened up the week as a full participant at practice, and that remained the case through Friday. He has no injury designation, meaning he is good to go. Linebacker Robert Spillane is listed as questionable after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited on both Thursday and Friday, but has been adamant when speaking to reporters this week that he'll suit up.