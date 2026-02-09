Super Bowl 60 wasn't the most thrilling game in NFL history, but at least the commercial breaks provided some entertainment as the Seattle Seahawks hammered the New England Patriots, 29-13. Like every Super Bowl, this one had its share of commercial duds, but we're here to talk about the standouts.

On the whole, Super Bowl 60 commercials got off to a slow start. The ads during the first quarter elicited more groans and eye rolls than laughs. Fortunately for all of us, the quality picked up in the second quarter, and we got some memorable ones the rest of the way.

This year's batch of commercials got the job done in a number of ways. Some leaned on star power and nostalgia, which didn't always work, while others yanked on heart strings to leave an impression.

Bosch was a good example of the former category, employing Guy Fieri as you've never seen him before. On the other end of the spectrum, Redfin and Rocket Mortgage simply showed people coming together as a community during trying times. Both commercials cracked the top 10 with room to spare, but they arrived here via different paths.

With another round of (very pricy) commercials down, here are the top 10 from Super Bowl 60.

10. Dunkin | Good Will Dunkin

The de-aging in this one was right out of the uncanny valley, and it very much relied on "remember this?!" for comedy. All that said, it was all worth it if the whole thing was a ploy to get Jennifer Aniston to say, "How about these nuts?" on national television.

9. Bud Light | Keg

Last year's Bud Light ad featuring the trio of Shane Gillis, Post Malone and Peyton Manning was a bit strong, but this wasn't bad by any means. The trail gag was good, and frankly, the anticipation cracking open the first cold beverage of the wedding reception is practically universal.

8. T-Mobile | Tell Me Why

The Backstreet Boys are back for this Super Bowl 60 commercial. This one was just good fun seeing the reactions of all the customers in the store. The best part might have been Machine Gun Kelly performing for no one at the end.

7. Bosch | The More You Bosch

As unsettling as it was to see Guy Fieri dressed and styled like a regular joe, it was a good bit, and this commercial was a big step up from the confused ad Bosch ran during Super Bowl 59 featuring a Randy Savage impersonator. The French Bulldog taking on Fieri's signature look was a nice touch.

6. Hellmann's | Meal Diamond

This commercial felt like a skit that Andy Samberg and John Mulaney would have written during their "Saturday Night Live" days. A Neil Diamond impersonator cursed to remain in a deli, and he can only sing about mayo until the curse is broken. It's an off-the-wall premise that Samberg sells very well.

5. Liquid I.V. | Take A Look

This commercial felt like a throwback to a different age of Super Bowl ads in the best way possible. The laughs didn't come from celebrity antics or nostalgia. It was a unique and creative premise that had you wondering where it was going until the very end.

4. Budweiser | American Icons

An eagle riding a Clydesdale. "Free Bird" blaring as the majestic bird takes flight. There are some things that we can all admit are awesome, and two of them were in this commercial.

3. Pepsi | The Choice

A little bit of hatred and rivalry is good on the field. It's also fun to see off the field, which is why this spot from Pepsi ranks among the best of the night. Taking a swing at Coca-Cola and ending it with a reference to the viral Coldplay concert? Well done.

2. Redfin | America Needs Neighbors Like You

Heartfelt commercials take the top two spots. That strikes me as unusual, but they were simply a rung above the others. This spot from Redfin and Rocket Mortgage made community the primary focus, and I think that struck a chord with the audience.

1. Lay's | Last Harvest

I wasn't expecting the potato chip company to make the biggest impact of them all, but here we are. The father-daughter relationship worked in this one, and it tugged on the heart strings without overdoing the cheesy factor. This commercial was good enough to warrant consideration in our top 25 of all time.