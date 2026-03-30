The Super Bowl is heading back to the Sin City. The NFL announced on Monday during the NFL Annual Meeting that the Super Bowl will return to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in 2029, five years after the city hosted its first Super Bowl.

The home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium opened its doors in 2020. Less than four years after opening, Allegiant Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in only the second Super Bowl to be decided in overtime.

The next three Super Bowl sites are now set: California's SoFi Stadium will host next year's Super Bowl, while Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the big game in 2028.

Here's a look at where every Super Bowl has taken place, along with the matchup and winner: