Super Bowl sites: A look at future locations, including Las Vegas for 2029 game
Las Vegas will host its second Super Bowl in a five-year span
The Super Bowl is heading back to the Sin City. The NFL announced on Monday during the NFL Annual Meeting that the Super Bowl will return to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in 2029, five years after the city hosted its first Super Bowl.
The home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium opened its doors in 2020. Less than four years after opening, Allegiant Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in only the second Super Bowl to be decided in overtime.
The next three Super Bowl sites are now set: California's SoFi Stadium will host next year's Super Bowl, while Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the big game in 2028.
Here's a look at where every Super Bowl has taken place, along with the matchup and winner:
|Super Bowl
|Year
|Date
|Location
|Result
|LXIII
|2029
|TBD
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada
|TBD
|LXII
|2028
|TBD
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|TBD
|LXI
|2027
|Feb 14
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|TBD
|LX
|2026
|Feb 8
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|Seahawks 29, Patriots 13
|LIX
|2025
|Feb 9
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Eagles 40, Chiefs 22
|LVIII
|2024
|Feb 11
|Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada
|Chiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT)
|LVII
|2023
|Feb 12
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
|LVI
|2022
|Feb 13
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|Rams 23, Bengals 20
|LV
|2021
|Feb 7
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
|LIV
|2020
|Feb 2
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
|LIII
|2019
|Feb 3
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|Patriots 13, Rams 3
|LII
|2018
|Feb 4
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Eagles 41, Patriots 33
|LI
|2017
|Feb 5
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)
|L
|2016
|Feb 7
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|Broncos 24, Panthers 10
|XLIX
|2015
|Feb 1
|State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona
|Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
|XLVIII
|2014
|Feb 2
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
|Seahawks 43, Broncos 8
|XLVII
|2013
|Feb 3
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Ravens 34, 49ers 31
|XLVI
|2012
|Feb 5
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|Giants 21, Patriots 17
|XLV
|2011
|Feb 6
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|Packers 31, Steelers 25
|XLIV
|2010
|Feb 7
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Saints 31, Colts 17
|XLIII
|2009
|Feb 1
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
|XLII
|2008
|Feb 3
|State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona
|Giants 17, Patriots 14
|XLI
|2007
|Feb 4
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Colts 29, Bears 17
|XL
|2006
|Feb 5
|Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
|Steelers 21, Seahawks 10
|XXXIX
|2005
|Feb 6
|Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
|Patriots 24, Eagles 21
|XXXVIII
|2004
|Feb 1
|NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Patriots 32, Panthers 29
|XXXVII
|2003
|Jan 26
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21
|XXXVI
|2002
|Feb 3
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Patriots 20, Rams 17
|XXXV
|2001
|Jan 28
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Ravens 34, Giants 7
|XXXIV
|2000
|Jan 30
|Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia
|Rams 23, Titans 16
|XXXIII
|1999
|Jan 31
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|Broncos 34, Falcons 19
|XXXII
|1998
|Jan 25
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|Broncos 31, Packers 24
|XXXI
|1997
|Jan 26
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Packers 35, Patriots 21
|XXX
|1996
|Jan 28
|Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Phoenix, Arizona
|Cowboys 27, Steelers 17
|XXIX
|1995
|Jan 29
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|49ers 49, Chargers 26
|XXVIII
|1994
|Jan 30
|Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Georgia
|Cowboys 30, Bills 13
|XXVII
|1993
|Jan 31
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Cowboys 52, Bills 17
|XXVI
|1992
|Jan 26
|Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|Washington 37, Bills 24
|XXV
|1991
|Jan 27
|Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Giants 20, Bills 19
|XXIV
|1990
|Jan 28
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|49ers 55, Broncos 10
|XXIII
|1989
|Jan 22
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
|49ers 20, Bengals 16
|XXII
|1988
|Jan 31
|Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
|Washington 42, Broncos 10
|XXI
|1987
|Jan 25
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Giants 39, Broncos 20
|XX
|1986
|Jan 26
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Bears 46, Patriots 10
|XIX
|1985
|Jan 20
|Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California
|49ers 38, Dolphins 16
|XVIII
|1984
|Jan 22
|Tampa Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|Raiders 38, Washington 9
|XVII
|1983
|Jan 30
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Washington 27, Dolphins 17
|XVI
|1982
|Jan 24
|Pontiac Silverdome, Detroit, Michigan
|49ers 26, Bengals 21
|XV
|1981
|Jan 25
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Raiders 27, Eagles 10
|XIV
|1980
|Jan 20
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Steelers 31, Rams 19
|XIII
|1979
|Jan 21
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
|XII
|1978
|Jan 15
|Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Cowboys 27, Broncos 10
|XI
|1977
|Jan 9
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
|Raiders 32, Vikings 14
|X
|1976
|Jan 18
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Steelers 21, Cowboys 17
|IX
|1975
|Jan 12
|Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Steelers 16, Vikings 6
|VIII
|1974
|Jan 13
|Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas
|Dolphins 24, Vikings 7
|VII
|1973
|Jan 14
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, California
|Dolphins 14, Washington 7
|VI
|1972
|Jan 16
|Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Cowboys 24, Dolphins 2
|V
|1971
|Jan 17
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Colts 16, Cowboys 13
|IV
|1970
|Jan 11
|Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
|Chiefs 23, Vikings 7
|III
|1969
|Jan 12
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Jets 16, Colts 7
|II
|1968
|Jan 14
|Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
|Packers 33, Raiders 16
|I
|1967
|Jan 15
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, California
|Packers 35, Chiefs 10