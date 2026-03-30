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The Super Bowl is heading back to the Sin City. The NFL announced on Monday during the NFL Annual Meeting that the Super Bowl will return to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in 2029, five years after the city hosted its first Super Bowl. 

The home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium opened its doors in 2020. Less than four years after opening, Allegiant Stadium hosted its first Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in only the second Super Bowl to be decided in overtime. 

The next three Super Bowl sites are now set: California's SoFi Stadium will host next year's Super Bowl, while Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the big game in 2028. 

Here's a look at where every Super Bowl has taken place, along with the matchup and winner:

Super BowlYearDateLocationResult
LXIII2029TBDAllegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas, NevadaTBD
LXII2028TBDMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaTBD
LXI2027Feb 14SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaTBD
LX2026Feb 8Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaSeahawks 29, Patriots 13
LIX2025Feb 9Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Eagles 40, Chiefs 22
LVIII2024Feb 11Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas, NevadaChiefs 25, 49ers 22 (OT) 
LVII2023Feb 12State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaChiefs 38, Eagles 35
LVI2022Feb 13SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaRams 23, Bengals 20
LV2021Feb 7Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaBuccaneers 31, Chiefs 9
LIV2020Feb 2Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FloridaChiefs 31, 49ers 20 
LIII2019Feb 3Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GeorgiaPatriots 13, Rams 3
LII2018Feb 4U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaEagles 41, Patriots 33
LI2017Feb 5NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasPatriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)
L2016Feb 7Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CaliforniaBroncos 24, Panthers 10
XLIX2015Feb 1State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, ArizonaPatriots 28, Seahawks 24
XLVIII2014Feb 2MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseySeahawks 43, Broncos 8
XLVII2013Feb 3Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaRavens 34, 49ers 31
XLVI2012Feb 5Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IndianaGiants 21, Patriots 17
XLV2011Feb 6AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasPackers 31, Steelers 25
XLIV2010Feb 7Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FloridaSaints 31, Colts 17
XLIII2009Feb 1Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaSteelers 27, Cardinals 23
XLII2008Feb 3State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, ArizonaGiants 17, Patriots 14
XLI2007Feb 4Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FloridaColts 29, Bears 17
XL2006Feb 5Ford Field, Detroit, MichiganSteelers 21, Seahawks 10
XXXIX2005Feb 6Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FloridaPatriots 24, Eagles 21
XXXVIII2004Feb 1NRG Stadium, Houston, TexasPatriots 32, Panthers 29 
XXXVII2003Jan 26Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CaliforniaBuccaneers 48, Raiders 21
XXXVI2002Feb 3Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaPatriots 20, Rams 17
XXXV2001Jan 28Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaRavens 34, Giants 7
XXXIV2000Jan 30Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GeorgiaRams 23, Titans 16
XXXIII1999Jan 31Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FloridaBroncos 34, Falcons 19
XXXII1998Jan 25Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CaliforniaBroncos 31, Packers 24
XXXI1997Jan 26Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaPackers 35, Patriots 21
XXX1996Jan 28Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Phoenix, ArizonaCowboys 27, Steelers 17
XXIX1995Jan 29Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida49ers 49, Chargers 26
XXVIII1994Jan 30Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GeorgiaCowboys 30, Bills 13
XXVII1993Jan 31Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaCowboys 52, Bills 17
XXVI1992Jan 26Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Minneapolis, MinnesotaWashington 37, Bills 24
XXV1991Jan 27Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FloridaGiants 20, Bills 19
XXIV1990Jan 28Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana49ers 55, Broncos 10 
XXIII1989Jan 22Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida49ers 20, Bengals 16
XXII1988Jan 31Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CaliforniaWashington 42, Broncos 10
XXI1987Jan 25Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaGiants 39, Broncos 20
XX1986Jan 26Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaBears 46, Patriots 10 
XIX1985Jan 20Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California49ers 38, Dolphins 16
XVIII1984Jan 22Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FloridaRaiders 38, Washington 9
XVII1983Jan 30Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaWashington 27, Dolphins 17
XVI1982Jan 24Pontiac Silverdome, Detroit, Michigan49ers 26, Bengals 21
XV1981Jan 25Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaRaiders 27, Eagles 10
XIV1980Jan 20Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaSteelers 31, Rams 19
XIII1979Jan 21Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaSteelers 35, Cowboys 31
XII1978Jan 15Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LouisianaCowboys 27, Broncos 10
XI1977Jan 9Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CaliforniaRaiders 32, Vikings 14
X1976Jan 18Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaSteelers 21, Cowboys 17
IX1975Jan 12Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LouisianaSteelers 16, Vikings 6
VIII1974Jan 13Rice Stadium, Houston, TexasDolphins 24, Vikings 7
VII1973Jan 14Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, CaliforniaDolphins 14, Washington 7
VI1972Jan 16Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LouisianaCowboys 24, Dolphins 2
V1971Jan 17Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaColts 16, Cowboys 13
IV1970Jan 11Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LouisianaChiefs 23, Vikings 7
III1969Jan 12Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaJets 16, Colts 7
II1968Jan 14Orange Bowl, Miami, FloridaPackers 33, Raiders 16
I1967Jan 15Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, CaliforniaPackers 35, Chiefs 10 