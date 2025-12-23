New Orleans Saints multi-position athlete Taysom Hill made history Sunday, becoming the only player with more than 1,000 yards passing, rushing and receiving in the Super Bowl era. He finished the Week 16 win against the New York Jets with one pass for 38 yards and a touchdown, 12 carries for 42 yards on the ground and four receptions for 36 yards.

The victory wasn't just significant because it put him in the record books, it could also be the last game he plays in New Orleans.

Hill's contract is set to void this offseason and he faces an uncertain future following road games against the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons to conclude 2025.

"My wife asked me that this morning," he said, before excusing himself as he began to get choked up, "And I didn't really feel any type of way this morning, but as I was driving to the stadium today, you start to think about the last nine years, and what it's meant to me and my family and this city. I think for me personally you just try to take it all in. I've had a great experience here tonight. I don't know what the future holds for me but it was a special day for me and my family."

The undrafted player will hold a unique place in Saints history regardless of the future and while he wasn't focused on the record he broke, he admitted he was aware of it.

"Moments like these cause me to be reflective," Hill said. "My overall feeling is one of gratitude. This organization, this city, has been so good to me."

Despite a wide range of emotions and questions on his next move, Hill said the main focus is on the rest of the season, saying he will "tackle the rest of that as we get down the road."