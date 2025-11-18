For the third straight week, Davis Mills will be under center for the Houston Texans as starting quarterback C.J. Stroud has been ruled Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston due to the concussion he suffered during the Week 9 loss vs. the Denver Broncos. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans announced the news Tuesday.

Stroud was seen back on the practice field on Tuesday as he is progressing through concussion protocol but will not be ready to play by Thursday night. Ryans told reporters that Stroud "progressing and doing better" but did not have enough time with the short week to be available against Buffalo. The hope for Houston is that Stroud can return for a key divisional game on November 30 against the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Week 12 picks and score predictions: Chiefs lose third straight game, Bills edge Texans in 'TNF' thriller John Breech

Mills has led the Texans to back-to-back victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans to get Houston to 5-5 on the season and keep playoff hopes alive. Mills has completed 60.0% of his passes for 726 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, as he's helped keep Houston's offense afloat in Stroud's absence.

Mills is 4-1 in his last four career starts, but the Bills will present the biggest challenge the Texans have faced since Stroud's injury. The Bills are 5.5-point road favorites at FanDuel despite their defense's recent struggles.

Buffalo has given up 30-plus points in each of the last two games, and Mills will hope to continue that trend and get Houston above .500 for the first time this year.