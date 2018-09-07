The Jonah Keri Podcast: Will Brinson
CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson joins the podcast
In this episode: Jonah Keri runs the two-minute drill with Will Brinson on how the Eagles rose to NFL supremacy; why the Raiders may not have been that dumb to trade Khalil Mack; why Le'Veon Bell is doing the right thing in a league that's rigged against players' interests; how smashmouth football may be making a comeback; the virtues of carrying a clipboard; the rise of tiny players in a big man's league; the insane three-sport League of Leagues fantasy league featuring a tight MLB race that includes Brinson and Keri, and much more!
