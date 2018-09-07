The Jonah Keri Podcast: Will Brinson

CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson joins the podcast

In this episode: Jonah Keri runs the two-minute drill with Will Brinson on how the Eagles rose to NFL supremacy; why the Raiders may not have been that dumb to trade Khalil Mack; why Le'Veon Bell is doing the right thing in a league that's rigged against players' interests; how smashmouth football may be making a comeback; the virtues of carrying a clipboard; the rise of tiny players in a big man's league; the insane three-sport League of Leagues fantasy league featuring a tight MLB race that includes Brinson and Keri, and much more!

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

