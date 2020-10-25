The NFC East is, to put it as nice as possible, a disaster this season. The New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team seem to be in a competition for who can lose the most games.

While they are all struggling to have winning records, one of these teams has to win the division.

Other teams might be a little bitter, as an NFC East team will get to host a playoff game with what we are all guessing will be a worse record than the other teams in the postseason, but that's how the NFL goes.

CBS Sports took a look at the history of the NFC East, coming up with a list of the worst records out of the division to make the playoffs. This season has potential to mark the worst team to ever clinch a playoff spot, or at least one of the worst, but whoever takes No. 1 would be far from the first subpar team to advance.

Since 2002, when the current NFL structure was put into place, multiple teams without a winning record have found themselves competing for the ultimate NFL prize.

Despite 14 playoff teams in the last 18 years having won their division without reaching 10-wins, the majority did defy their win percentage odds and make it past the first round. Two even made it to the Super Bowl, with one winning it all.

Here is a look at those teams, ranked by their win percentage, starting with the lowest:

2010 Seattle Seahawks

Record: 7-9

Win percentage: 0.438

Result: Beat New Orleans Saints in Wild Card round, lost to Chicago Bears in Divisional round

2014 Carolina Panthers

Record: 7-8-1

Win percentage: 0.469

Result: Beat Arizona Cardinals in Wild Card round, lost to Seattle Seahawks in Divisional round

2011 Denver Broncos

Record: 8-8

Win percentage: .500

Result: Beat Pittsburgh Steelers in Wild Card round, lost to New England Patriots in Divisional round

2008 San Diego Chargers

Record: 8-8

Win percentage: .500

Result: Beat Indianapolis Colts in Wild Card round, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in Divisional round

2013 Green Bay Packers



Record: 8-7-1

Win percentage: 0.531

Result: Lost to San Francisco 49ers in Wild Card round

2019 Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Playoff result: Lost to Seattle Seahawks in Wild Card round

2016 Houston Texans

Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Playoff result: Beat raiders in Wild Card round, Lost to New England Patriots in Divisional round

2015 Washington Football Team

Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Result: Lost to Green Bay Packers in Wild Card round

2015 Houston Texans

Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Result: Lost to Kansas City Chiefs in Wild Card round

2011 New York Giants

Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Result: Beat Atlanta Falcons in Wild Card Round, beat Green Bay Packers in Divisional round, beat San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship, beat New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI

2008 Arizona Cardinals

Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Result: Beat Atlanta Falcons in Wild Card round, beat Carolina Panthers in Divisional round, beat Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII

2007 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Result: Lost to New York Giants in Wild Card round

2006 Seattle Seahawks

Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Result: Beat Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card round, lost to Chicago Bears in Divisional round

2004 Seattle Seahawks



Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Result: Lost to St. Louis Rams in Wild Card round

2002 New York Jets

Record: 9-7

Win percentage: 0.563

Result: Beat Indianapolis Colts in Wild Card round, lost to in Oakland Raiders Divisional round