The NFC East is, to put it as nice as possible, a disaster this season. The New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team seem to be in a competition for who can lose the most games.
While they are all struggling to have winning records, one of these teams has to win the division.
Other teams might be a little bitter, as an NFC East team will get to host a playoff game with what we are all guessing will be a worse record than the other teams in the postseason, but that's how the NFL goes.
CBS Sports took a look at the history of the NFC East, coming up with a list of the worst records out of the division to make the playoffs. This season has potential to mark the worst team to ever clinch a playoff spot, or at least one of the worst, but whoever takes No. 1 would be far from the first subpar team to advance.
Since 2002, when the current NFL structure was put into place, multiple teams without a winning record have found themselves competing for the ultimate NFL prize.
Despite 14 playoff teams in the last 18 years having won their division without reaching 10-wins, the majority did defy their win percentage odds and make it past the first round. Two even made it to the Super Bowl, with one winning it all.
Here is a look at those teams, ranked by their win percentage, starting with the lowest:
2010 Seattle Seahawks
Record: 7-9
Win percentage: 0.438
Result: Beat New Orleans Saints in Wild Card round, lost to Chicago Bears in Divisional round
2014 Carolina Panthers
Record: 7-8-1
Win percentage: 0.469
Result: Beat Arizona Cardinals in Wild Card round, lost to Seattle Seahawks in Divisional round
2011 Denver Broncos
Record: 8-8
Win percentage: .500
Result: Beat Pittsburgh Steelers in Wild Card round, lost to New England Patriots in Divisional round
2008 San Diego Chargers
Record: 8-8
Win percentage: .500
Result: Beat Indianapolis Colts in Wild Card round, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in Divisional round
2013 Green Bay Packers
Record: 8-7-1
Win percentage: 0.531
Result: Lost to San Francisco 49ers in Wild Card round
2019 Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Playoff result: Lost to Seattle Seahawks in Wild Card round
2016 Houston Texans
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Playoff result: Beat raiders in Wild Card round, Lost to New England Patriots in Divisional round
2015 Washington Football Team
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Result: Lost to Green Bay Packers in Wild Card round
2015 Houston Texans
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Result: Lost to Kansas City Chiefs in Wild Card round
2011 New York Giants
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Result: Beat Atlanta Falcons in Wild Card Round, beat Green Bay Packers in Divisional round, beat San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship, beat New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI
2008 Arizona Cardinals
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Result: Beat Atlanta Falcons in Wild Card round, beat Carolina Panthers in Divisional round, beat Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship, lost to Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII
2007 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Result: Lost to New York Giants in Wild Card round
2006 Seattle Seahawks
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Result: Beat Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card round, lost to Chicago Bears in Divisional round
2004 Seattle Seahawks
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Result: Lost to St. Louis Rams in Wild Card round
2002 New York Jets
Record: 9-7
Win percentage: 0.563
Result: Beat Indianapolis Colts in Wild Card round, lost to in Oakland Raiders Divisional round