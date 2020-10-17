The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans will face off in an AFC South clash at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 18 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is 4-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Houston is 1-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Texans vs. Titans odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 53.5. Before entering any Titans vs. Texans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texans vs. Titans spread: Texans -3.5

Texans vs. Titans over-under: 53.5 points

Texans vs. Titans money line: Houston -250, Jacksonville +210

What you need to know about the Titans

On Tuesday, the Titans took down the previously undefeated Buffalo Bills in their most decisive victory of the season so far, 42-16. Tennessee has started 4-0 for the first time since 2008. Per NFL Research, the Titans became the first team to score a touchdown on every red zone possession (minimum six red zone possessions), have zero turnovers, and allow no sacks since the Patriots in 2007.

Ryan Tannehill passed for three TDs and 195 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 42 yards. It was his ninth game with two-plus TD passes and 0 INTs since 2019, tied for second-most in the NFL. Tannehill passed for two TDs vs. 0 INTs in his last meeting with Houston. Derrick Henry rushed for 57 yards and twp TDs last week, his sixth game with two-plus rushing TDs since 2019, tied for the most in the NFL. He rushed for 211 yards and three TDs in his last meeting with the Texans.

What you need to know about the Texans

Houston scored its first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, 30-14. Brandin Cooks caught eight passes for 161 yards and a TD, and Deshaun Watson passed for three TDs and 359 yards on 35 attempts. Watson has 12 TDs (10 passing, two rushing) vs. four INTs fin four career games vs. Tennessee. He has passed for 250-plus yards and two TDs in three consecutive games.

Will Fuller has a TD catch in two of his past three games vs, the Titans. The Texans are are worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 73.5 on average. David Johnson rushed for a season-high 96 yards last week. The Texans have won two of the past three meetings with the Titans, but have a 17-19 record in the all-time series.

