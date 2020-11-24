Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 27-24 on Monday night, as their primetime struggles continued. Brady's play was especially worrisome, as he completed 26 of 48 passes for just 216 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His second turnover with 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter wrapped things up nicely for Jared Goff and Co., but Brady didn't appear interested in staying around to congratulate his opponents.

Brady's postgame handshakes have become quite the topic this season, as he appears to always greet the opposing quarterback after a win, but apparently will only do so after a loss if he considers the opposing signal-caller a close friend like Drew Brees. On Monday night, we again saw Brady appear to snub a younger quarterback who had bested him.

Does that awkward look from a victorious quarterback after the final whistle look familiar?

Some are starting to notice this trend, and claim that we need to call Brady out for it. Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe even took to Twitter after the game and insulted Brady's attitude.

"I guess Brady doesn't know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing. Yet, he knows every QB after he wins," Sharpe tweeted. "Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it's time to call his A** out on it."

When Brady snubbed Nick Foles earlier this year, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer claimed that it was just not something that crossed his mind.

"I didn't even think about that," Brady said, via Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report. "I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ and I don't know one reason or another why I wouldn't do that. Sometimes I've run off of the field, sometimes I haven't. Sometimes if I have a personal relationship like I have with Drew [Brees] and Justin [Herbert] and Aaron [Rodgers] over the years… I don't know. I don't think it's anything in particular but I have great admiration for Nick and I think that he's a hell of a player. They're off to a great start."

There's a good chance Brady will again be asked why he decided to snub the victorious quarterback after a loss. One has to wonder what his reasoning will be this time.