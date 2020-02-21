Tua Tagovailoa reveals ideal draft-day team, doesn't mind learning under another quarterback

While former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow may be considered the unofficial No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he's not the only quarterback in this class who could come in and immediately turn a franchise around. Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was once considered a favorite to go No. 1 overall, but he suffered a serious hip injury this past season which left some NFL teams worried about his future.

Still, Tagovailoa is considered a top five pick, and earlier this month, he had a positive checkup on his hip which revealed he should be cleared for football activities sometime within the next month. During a recent interview with the NFL Network's Steve Wyche, Tagovailoa revealed that his ideal scenario entering the NFL would be playing for the team he grew up loving.

"If you're saying to me, if I can choose what team I want to play on, as far as my favorite team growing up, then I probably tell you the Cowboys," Tagovailoa said.

It's an interesting choice considering the Cowboys already potentially have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but it's Tagovailoa's explanation which was even more interesting.

"I'm not trying to bump him -- I'll learn under him," Tagovailoa said of Prescott. "I'd handle it the way that the coaches there want to handle it. Honestly, I just want to be able play again. I wouldn't mind learning under whatever guy that's the starter. Give me a whole year to rest up and then go back out and compete, but I just want to go back out and play."

One has to wonder if Tagovailoa is just trying to give the politically correct answer in saying that he's willing to learn under another quarterback for a year, or if he actually feels like that would benefit him considering the injury he suffered.

Tagovailoa finished his junior season as the Crimson Tide's career touchdown leader with 96. His 87 touchdown passes moved him past AJ McCarron for the most thrown in program history, and he finished third in Alabama history with 7,442 passing yards. The hip injury really is the only thing that could stop him from being a top pick, but Tagovailoa contends everything has gone according to plan so far.

"Yeah this is probably the toughest challenge," Tagovailoa said about his recovery. "Because you want to do so much, but you know you can't because you have to let the hip heal. I feel really good but, at the same time, still want to be cautious, you know, with what the doctors have said. So I have been sitting down and throwing. Just kind of keeping the motion and working my rotator cuff. Not getting too rusty."

Tagovailoa will have to be prepared for anything come April. On draft day, a team needing a quarterback could trade all the way up to No. 2 overall for the former national champion, or he could go lower than we all expected.