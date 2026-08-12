Why Vikings made right call in QB competition; key dates on 2026-27 NBA schedule

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🏈 Five things to know Wednesday

🥇 Do not miss this: Best college football team in each state

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The national championship is the ultimate prize. The conference title is every team's goal. But there's just something so uniquely meaningful about winning in-state bragging rights. In the lead-up to every college football season, we predict the best team in each state, and it's time for the 2026 edition.

There are, of course, the obvious choices: Wyoming and Hawaii win their states by default. There's also the state of Vermont, which goes unclaimed with no schools offering Division I football. Then there are the FCS powerhouses, like Montana State, North Dakota State and South Dakota.

And then come the tough ones. Take Texas, for instance. Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech have very realistic College Football Playoff aspirations, but only one can be the best. Our Austin Nivison gave that title to the Longhorns.

Nivison: "Some of that has to do with Arch Manning being a better quarterback than Marcel Reed and Will Hammond, but Texas just has the most complete roster. The Horns have electric playmakers and a stout line on offense, and their defense is anchored by a ferocious front seven. The Aggies will get the chance to prove me wrong and get some revenge on Nov. 27."

Here are the best teams in a few other hotly contested states:

South Carolina: Clemson

Utah: BYU

Kentucky: Louisville

Kansas: Kansas State

🏀 College basketball five-for-five transfer portal winners

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The court rulings that paved the way for seniors to return for a fifth year of college basketball effectively created another transfer portal window. A few championship-contending teams capitalized on this chance to fill roster holes late in the offseason and emerged as clear winners from the free agency period. None are as obvious as Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders picked up two fifth-year standouts, including one familiar face in Darrion Williams. Our Isaac Trotter says this roster now has the makings of one that could cut down nets at the 2027 Final Four. And that's without Donovan Atwell, who might also be granted a fifth year.

Trotter: "Suddenly, Grant McCasland's vision is getting a whole lot clearer. Williams and fellow five-for-five, UCF transfer forward Jamichael Stillwell totally change the complexion of Texas Tech's 2026-27 outlook. When All-American big man JT Toppin returns from his knee injury, Texas Tech will have the bones of a top-5 offense in America."

A couple of other teams that came out ahead: Gonzaga and Tennessee. These additions will help them compete at the top of the Pac-12 and SEC, respectively:

G Javon Bennett: Dayton → Gonzaga

→ Gonzaga F Chauncey Wiggins: Florida State → Gonzaga

→ Gonzaga F Jalen Washington: Vanderbilt → Tennessee

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Orioles at Twins, 1:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Phillies at Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Brewers at Padres or Astros at Giants, 3:45 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Mariners at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Tempo at Wings, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Leagues Cup: Nashville at Monterrey, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Sky at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Rangers at Angels, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Leagues Cup: Querétaro vs. LAFC, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV