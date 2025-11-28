Sam Darnold will go head-to-head with the team that let him walk in free agency as the Seattle Seahawks host the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks are fighting for the top spot in the NFC West, and the Vikings are just trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Seahawks are coming off a 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans, and they'll play just their second home game in the month of November. Darnold followed up a four-interception performance in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a big game agains the Titans. He threw for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Nashville, but the challenge gets much tougher against the Vikings. On the other side of the ball, Seattle should feast against undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer.

The Vikings come limping into this matchup after getting hammered by the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a concussion after getting sacked five times. That means Brosmer will get his first career start, and he gets thrown right into the fire. The Seattle defense has been great all season, and that will just put more pressure on the defense to keep Minnesota in the game against Darnold and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Seahawks live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time : 4:05 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 30 | : 4:05 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Seahawks -11.5, O/U 41.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Vikings vs. Seahawks: Need to know

New QB for the Vikings: Just months ago, Brosmer signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Now, he's likely going into Lumen Field as the starting quarterback of the opposing team. That's a tall task for any rookie, let alone an unheralded prospect like Brosmer. In his lone season at the University of Minnesota, Brosmer completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brosmer will be the first UDFA quarterback to start since Tommy DeVito in 2023.

Just months ago, Brosmer signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Now, he's likely going into Lumen Field as the starting quarterback of the opposing team. That's a tall task for any rookie, let alone an unheralded prospect like Brosmer. In his lone season at the University of Minnesota, Brosmer completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brosmer will be the first UDFA quarterback to start since Tommy DeVito in 2023. Darnold's revenge game: The Vikings might want a mulligan on their decision to let Darnold walk in free agency last offseason. McCarthy has really struggled in his first true NFL season, and backup Carson Wentz wasn't much better in relief duty earlier this year before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, with Brosmer set to make his debut in Seattle, Minnesota's quarterback situation is one of the worst in the league. Meanwhile, Darnold has completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,785 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Seahawks to an 8-3 record.

The Vikings might want a mulligan on their decision to let Darnold walk in free agency last offseason. McCarthy has really struggled in his first true NFL season, and backup Carson Wentz wasn't much better in relief duty earlier this year before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, with Brosmer set to make his debut in Seattle, Minnesota's quarterback situation is one of the worst in the league. Meanwhile, Darnold has completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,785 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Seahawks to an 8-3 record. Smith-Njigba's mammoth season: The breakout superstar of the NFL season has been Smith-Njigba, who has exploded as the No. 1 option in Seattle's passing game. Through his first 11 games of the season, Smith-Njigba has tallied 1,313 yards, which is the fourth-most over that span in NFL history. He's also currently on pace for the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history.

Vikings vs. Seahawks prediction, pick



Between Brosmer and the quality of these two defenses, it's hard to see this evolving into a shootout. Seattle's defense has been terrific, and that probably won't change this week. Minnesota's defense is capable of making big plays, and I imagine that unit will be dialed in given the state of the offense. Pick: Seahawks -11.5, Under 41.5