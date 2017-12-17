WATCH: Aaron Rodgers immediately announces return with TD pass

Aaron Rodgers is officially back.

On Sunday, Rodgers started his first game for the Packers since Oct. 15, when he suffered a broken collarbone and as a result, was forced to sit out the past two months. Without Rodgers, the Packers went from looking like a playoff team to looking like they'd miss the postseason. And now, to make a miracle run at the playoffs, they need Rodgers to rescue them by going undefeated in their final three games.

So far, so good. In the first quarter of his first game back against the Panthers, Rodgers found Davante Adams for a tying 8-yard touchdown on a crucial third-and-9.

To make the playoffs, the Packers will need to beat the Panthers, and then the Vikings and Lions. They'll also need some help.

