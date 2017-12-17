WATCH: Aaron Rodgers immediately announces return with TD pass
Welcome back, Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is officially back.
On Sunday, Rodgers started his first game for the Packers since Oct. 15, when he suffered a broken collarbone and as a result, was forced to sit out the past two months. Without Rodgers, the Packers went from looking like a playoff team to looking like they'd miss the postseason. And now, to make a miracle run at the playoffs, they need Rodgers to rescue them by going undefeated in their final three games.
So far, so good. In the first quarter of his first game back against the Panthers, Rodgers found Davante Adams for a tying 8-yard touchdown on a crucial third-and-9.
To make the playoffs, the Packers will need to beat the Panthers, and then the Vikings and Lions. They'll also need some help.
You can follow the Packers-Panthers game with our GameTracker here.
-
NFL MVP Watch: Brady sits alone up top
And as good as Gurley has been there is zero chance he steals any votes from the Patriots...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 16
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 16? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Falcons edge Bucs in unimpressive win
The Falcons are on the cusp of a playoff berth, even though they don't look like a playoff-caliber...
-
Playoff Picture: Falcons snuff out Pack
Week 15 provided a lot of clarity to the NFL postseason
-
Packers 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season basically over, it's time for Packers fans to turn their attention to...
-
Evans jumps over two Falcons for TD
Evans leaped over the top of two defenders to haul in a 42-yard touchdown
Add a Comment