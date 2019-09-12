Watch Broncos vs. Bears: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Denver 0-1-0; Chicago 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Denver 6-10-0; Chicago 12-4-0;

What to Know

Chicago will head out on the road to face off against Denver at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Last week, the Bears couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They fell to Green Bay 3-10. The Bears were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Green Bay apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Dec. of last year.

Meanwhile, Denver had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 16-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oakland. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Denver of the 14-27 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Dec. 24 of last year.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago was the best in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only five. But the Broncos ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 18 overall. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Broncos.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.