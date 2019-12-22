Watch Colts vs. Panthers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Colts vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Carolina @ Indianapolis
Current Records: Carolina 5-9; Indianapolis 6-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Indianapolis Colts are heading back home. They and the Carolina Panthers will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Colts and six for Carolina.
A win for Indianapolis just wasn't in the stars last Monday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 34-7 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. RB Marlon Mack had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he rushed for 19 yards on 11 carries.
Meanwhile, Carolina didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 30-24 to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Carolina got a solid performance out of RB Christian McCaffrey, who punched in two rushing touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indianapolis rank fourth in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only eight on the season. As for the Panthers, they come into the game boasting the most sacks in the league at 49. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.18
Odds
The Colts are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 47
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 02, 2015 - Carolina 29 vs. Indianapolis 26
