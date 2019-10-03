Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Tampa Bay (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 3-1-0; Tampa Bay 2-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC South battle as Tampa Bay and New Orleans will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tampa Bay winning the first 48-40 on the road and New Orleans taking the second 28-14.

Tampa Bay strolled past the Rams with points to spare last week, taking the contest 55-40. With that win, the Buccaneers brought their scoring average up a tier to 30.75 ppg.

Meanwhile, New Orleans fell to Dallas 13-10 when the two teams last met in November of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. New Orleans narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Dallas 12-10. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Saints.

Their wins bumped the Buccaneers to 2-2 and the Saints to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers enter the matchup with only 59.30 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, the Saints are third worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 6 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 3-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

New Orleans and Tampa Bay both have four wins in their last eight games.