Who's Playing

Washington @ Houston

Current Records: Washington 5-5; Houston 1-7-1

What to Know

The Washington Commanders are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at NRG Stadium. The Commanders will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Washington had a touchdown and change to spare in a 32-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from DE Casey Toohill, RB Antonio Gibson, and RB Brian Robinson Jr..

Special teams collected 14 points for Washington. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Houston came up short against the New York Giants last week, falling 24-16. Like the Commanders, the Texans didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but QB Davis Mills led the way with one touchdown. Mills ended up with a passer rating of 135.40.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Ka'imi Fairbairn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Washington going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Commanders, who are 5-4-1 against the spread.

Washington's win brought them up to 5-5 while Houston's loss pulled them down to 1-7-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Washington ranks third in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. Less enviably, Houston is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only three on the season. We'll see if the Commanders' defense can keep Houston's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Commanders are a 3-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.