Who's Playing

Chicago @ Minnesota

Current Records: Chicago 6-7; Minnesota 6-7

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears are set to square off in an NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Chicago will be strutting in after a win while the Vikings will be stumbling in from a loss.

Minnesota might have drawn first blood against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but it was Tampa Bay who got the last laugh. Minnesota fell to Tampa Bay 26-14. RB Dalvin Cook put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 102 yards on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Bears' strategy against the Houston Texans last week. Chicago put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 36-7 victory. The team accrued 30 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Among those leading the charge for Chicago was RB David Montgomery, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 11 carries. That touchdown -- an 80-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Chicago's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Houston's offensive line to sack the quarterback seven times for a total loss of 64 yards. The heavy lifting was done by ILB Roquan Smith and DE Mario Edwards, who each racked up two sacks.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Vikings going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Minnesota and the Bears now sit at an identical 6-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota ranks third in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only eight on the season. Less enviably, Chicago is worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only six on the season. We'll see if the Vikings' defense can keep Chicago's running backs out of the end zone.

Odds

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last 11 games against Chicago.