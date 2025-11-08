The Detroit Lions were the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season, but their season immediately ended in their first postseason game with a 45-31 upset loss against the Washington Commanders. The Lions meet the Commanders in Week 10 for the highly anticipated rematch, although some of the matchup's juice has diminished following Jayden Daniels' gruesome elbow injury last week. However, the Lions' motivation should remain unchanged, and with revenge playing a role on Sunday, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model expects a strong offensive performance from Detroit. It has Jared Goff Over 247.5 passing yards as one of its top picks for Week 10 NFL prop betting.

Along with Goff, the model is also backing a pair of Unders in Browns running back Quinshon Judkins Under 86.5 rushing yards and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride Under 65.5 receiving yards in its best bets for Week 10 NFL player props. Goff threw for 313 yards against the Commanders in that postseason game, adding to the reasons to play his Over for NFL betting for Week 10 NFL player prop bets.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach Week 10 NFL betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model can help you find value to add to your Week 10 NFL picks at various sportsbooks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 back in No Sweat Bets in FanCash.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Best Week 10 NFL player prop picks:



Jared Goff, Lions, Over 247.5 passing yards (-114)

Quinshon Judkins, Browns, Under 85.5 rushing yards (-114)

Trey McBride, Cardinals, Under 65.5 receiving yards (-115)

Parlay these picks for +561 odds with a FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins: (odds subject to change)

Jared Goff, Lions, Over 247.5 passing yards (-114)

Goff threw for 284 yards last week against the Vikings, and he's gone Over this total in half of his last four games, while finishing just below it at 241 yards against Tampa Bay during that span. The Detroit quarterback is having another strong season with 17 touchdowns compared to three interceptions, and he's going up against one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Washington is 28th in yards allowed (377.8 per game), including 29th in passing yards allowed (253.6). The Commanders are last in yards per attempt (8.9), and Goff threw for 313 yards against Washington in the playoffs last season. With revenge in mind, the model projects a strong offensive performance by Detroit, led by Goff's arm. The model projects 278 passing yards for Goff on Sunday.

Click here to bet Goff Over 247.5 passing yards at FanDuel, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

Quinshon Judkins, Browns, Under 85.5 rushing yards (-114)

The Browns play the Jets, who gutted their defense at the NFL trade deadline with high-profile trades in sending star cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys. This significantly hinders New York's defense, but the model views Judkins' over/under of 85.5 rushing yards as too much of an overreaction to the moves. He's gone Over this total just twice in his seven games this season, and hasn't gone Over it in any of his last three contests. The Jets already had one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL before trading away two key defensive pieces, ranking 26th by allowing 135.8 rushing yards per game, but they held the opposing team's RB1 below this number in three straight weeks. The model projects Judkins to rush for 60 yards on Sunday.

Click here to bet Judkins Under 85.5 rushing yards at DraftKings, where new users receive $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Trey McBride, Cardinals, Under 65.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Arizona tight end has performed better in Jacoby Brissett's three starts than he did with Kyler Murray, and Brissett remains under center on Sunday. McBride is averaging 67 yards over his three games, just barely going Over this total, but Sunday could be a tougher matchup against the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks than he's faced in recent weeks. The Seahawks are 11th in total yards allowed (303.9 per game), and Seattle is allowing 63.8 yards per game to opposing tight ends. McBride was heavily involved the last time Arizona played Seattle with seven receptions, but totaled just 52 yards in Week 4. The model projects 51 yards for McBride on Sunday.

Click here to bet McBride Under 65.5 receiving yards at BetMGM, where new users receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Want more Week 10 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL picks for some popular NFL player props for Week 10. Now, get NFL Week 10 projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the model's best bets for every Week 10 NFL game, including Patriots vs. Buccaneers, Vikings vs. Ravens and Lions vs. Commanders. Finally, SportsLine expert RJ White, who is 94-77-1 (+1545) over his last 172 NFL picks, has locked in multiple Week 10 NFL picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets.

Want more huge paydays? The model has also built a five-leg Week 10 NFL parlay that would pay almost 25-1. Check out the model's Week 10 NFL parlay only at SportsLine. Visit SportsLine to see the parlay.