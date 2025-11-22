There was a time in Sam Darnold's career when 240 passing yards seemed like an unreachable, unrealistic number. That's not who Darnold is in his eighth NFL season, as he's gone from a first-round bust to one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the NFL. Darnold parlayed a career-best season with the Vikings last year into a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks this offseason. He's eighth in the NFL in passing yards at 2,541 yards, and the SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects another strong performance from Darnold against the Titans, making Darnold Over 240.5 passing yards one of its top picks for Week 12 NFL prop betting on Sunday.

Along with Darnold's Over, the model is also backing Browns running back Quinshon Judkins Under 72.5 rushing yards, while playing Over 77.5 receiving yards for Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in its best bets for Week 12 NFL player props. St. Brown has reached 77 receiving yards in six of 10 games this season, which is one reason to play his Over for NFL betting with Week 12 NFL player prop bets.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach Week 12 NFL betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model can help you find value to add to your Week 12 NFL picks at various sportsbooks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 back in No Sweat Bets in FanCash.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

Best Week 12 NFL player prop picks:



Sam Darnold, Seahawks, Over 240.5 passing yards (-111) DK

Quinshon Judkins, Browns, Under 72.5 rushing yards (-118) MGM

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, Over 77.5 receiving yards (-114) FD

Parlay these picks for +561 odds with a DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free: (odds subject to change)

Sam Darnold, Seahawks, Over 240.5 passing yards (-111)

Despite throwing four interceptions last week against the Rams, Darnold still passed for 279 yards. It was the second time he's thrown for more than 275 yards over the last three games. He's thrown for more than 240 yards in four of his last six games as well, as Darnold is averaging 254.1 passing yards per game this season. The Seahawks play the Titans, who are allowing 352.5 total yards per game, which ranks 24th in the league. The model projects 272 passing yards for Darnold.

Click here to bet Darnold Over 240.5 receiving yards at DraftKings, where new users receive $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wins, plus three months of NBA League Pass free:

Quinshon Judkins, Browns, Under 72.5 rushing yards (-118)

Judkins rushed for just 59 yards on 3.5 yards per carry last week against the Ravens, and while Shedeur Sanders taking over at quarterback comes with plenty of uncertainty, many around the league aren't expressing the most optimism around the rookie quarterback who fell to the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Judkins will likely face crowded boxes against the Raiders, who are allowing the second-fewest yards per rush (3.8) in the NFL this season. Judkins has gone Under this number in three of his last five games, and the model projects Judkins for 54 rushing yards on Sunday.

Click here to bet Judkins Under 72.5 rushing yards at BetMGM, where new users receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, Over 77.5 receiving yards (-114)

St. Brown has gone Under this number in back-to-back weeks, including being held to two receptions for 42 yards against the Eagles last week. But he was targeted 12 times, as St. Brown remains the focal point of the Lions' passing attack. The Lions will be without tight end Sam Laporta (back) likely for the remainder of the season, adding to St. Brown's importance. Even with an underwhelming last two weeks, St. Brown has reached 77 yards in six of 10 games this season. The Lions play the Giants, who are allowing 375.1 yards per game this season, which ranks 29th in the league. The model projects 87 yards for St. Brown on Sunday.

Click here to bet St. Brown Over 77.5 receiving yards at FanDuel, where new users receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wins:

Want more Week 12 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL picks for some popular NFL player props for Week 12. Now, get NFL Week 12 projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see the model's best bets for every Week 12 NFL game, including Chiefs vs. Colts, Eagles vs. Cowboys and Patriots vs. Bengals. Finally, SportsLine expert RJ White, who is 116-90-2 (+2278) over his last 208 NFL picks, has locked in multiple Week 12 NFL picks. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets.

Want more huge paydays? The model has also built a five-leg Week 12 NFL parlay that would pay almost 25-1. Check out the model's Week 12 NFL parlay only at SportsLine. Visit SportsLine to see the parlay.