It didn't take long for Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt to establish himself, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against the Giants in Week 1. The rookie has scored at least one touchdown in three of six games, including two touchdowns two weeks ago. Croskey-Merritt's over/under for total rushing yards against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday is 66.5.

Best Week 7 NFL anytime touchdown picks:

De'Von Achane, Dolphins, (+105)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (-125)

Quentin Johnston, Chargers (+180)

Achane is coming off his best game of the season with 128 rushing yards on 16 carries (8.0 yards per rush) and four receptions for 22 yards while scoring two touchdowns for Miami. With Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the season, Achane will become even more important to Miami's offense, and after putting up those numbers against a stronger defense like the Chargers last week, the model likes his value at finding the end zone on Sunday. Achane has a touchdown in five of six games this season, including at least one in each of his last three games, heading into a matchup against the Browns. Cleveland has allowed the opposing team's RB1 to score in three straight games. There are reports of winds up to 50-60 miles per hour on Sunday, which could lead to a larger role for Achane in both the rushing and receiving game, increasing his chances of scoring a touchdown.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders (-125)

Croskey-Merritt played a season-high 66% of snaps last week, as the seventh-round rookie has seen his snap count rise in each of the last three weeks. The 24-year-old has led the Washington backfield in each of the four weeks since Austin Ekeler's season-ending Achilles injury, and after surpassing the 60% of snaps mark of the first time all year last week, that's a trend that seems likely to continue, He has at least one touchdown three of six games this season heading into a matchup against the Cowboys, who have the second-worst scoring defense (30.7 ppg) in the NFL this season. Dallas has allowed a touchdown to the opposing team's RB1 in two of the last three games, and with this game having the highest over/under on the Week 7 NFL schedule, the model projects plenty of scoring opportunities for Croskey-Merritt.

Quentin Johnston, Chargers (+180)

Johnston missed last week with a hamstring injury, but after a full week of practice, the 24-year-old receiver should be good to go for Sunday. With 26 receptions and four touchdowns over five games, Johnston has shed the image of him dropping passes in games and practices and is playing toward his potential as a first-round pick. Johnston, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has at least one touchdown in three of five games this season heading into a matchup against the Colts, who are dealing with a bevy of injuries in their secondary. The model gives Johnston a 48% chance of a touchdown, compared to his implied odds of 35.71%, making him a top Week 7 anytime touchdown scorer value.

