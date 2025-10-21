You can't make Week 8 NFL picks on an international contest, or a two-game Monday night slate as NFL Week 8 is devoid of those. However, the schedule is filled with reunions to place Week 8 NFL bets on, highlighted by Aaron Rodgers facing Green Bay. The Packers are 3-point road favorites in that Sunday night matchup, per the latest Week 8 NFL odds, as the four-time MVP is one of a number of players facing former employers.

Saquon Barkley will take on New York in Eagles vs. Giants (+7), Joe Flacco will reunite with the other New York in Bengals vs. Jets (+6), and the league's second-leading rusher in Javonte Williams will face Denver in Cowboys vs. Broncos (-3.5). Your NFL betting strategy should certainly take into account the revenge factor of players facing teams who no longer wanted their services. All of the updated Week 8 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 8 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Top Week 8 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 8 NFL picks is that the Browns (+7, 40.5) cover at New England in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Cleveland is coming off a 25-point win over Miami that is the Browns' third-largest margin of victory in a game over the last 30 years. Cleveland leads the NFL in total defense, is holding opponents to a league-low 3.3 yards per rush and ranks No. 3 in passing defense.

Meanwhile, New England just completed a 3-0 road trip, but the Pats will return home, where they have dropped two of three versus the spread in 2025. The Patriots have major defensive deficiencies, starting with them ranking 30th in redzone defense, with also a bottom-10 ranking in passing defense. Dillon Gabriel has done just what the Browns want him to do, and that's protect the ball as the rookie has zero turnovers. With Cleveland not giving New England extra possessions, and with the best defense in the NFL, the Browns have enough on both sides of the ball to stay within a touchdown. The model has Cleveland prevailing versus the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 8 NFL predictions: the Falcons (-7.5, 44.5) cover versus the Dolphins in over 50% of simulations. If it wasn't for the Giants' collapse versus Denver, then Miami would have had, by far, the worst Week 7. Miami had nearly as many turnovers (four) as points (six) in a 31-6 loss to Cleveland. Tua Tagovailoa had three interceptions for the second straight game, becoming the first quarterback to do that since Philip Rivers in 2019.

Miami ranks bottom-eight in the four key stats of points scored, yards gained, scoring defense and total defense. It also has the third-worst turnover differential (-6) and has to make a trip to Atlanta, where Michael Penix Jr. is discernibly better than when in an away stadium. The quarterback has a 95.2 passer rating over his career at home, compared to a 67.8 mark on the road. SportsLine's model projects Penix to have three more touchdown passes than interceptions, on average, while Tagovailoa has an equal TD:INT. With that, the Falcons cover, and the model also says the Over hits in over 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 8 NFL picks

Week 8 NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

