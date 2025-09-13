Former AFC Central rivals Jacksonville and Cincinnati will put their 1-0 records on the line Sunday in Cincinnati. Last week, the Jaguars recorded an impressive 26-10 win over the Panthers in Liam Coen's coaching debut. The Bengals, notoriously slow starters, got off to a rare 1-0 start after notching a one-point win on the road against AFC North rival Cleveland.

The game is a rematch between quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, who five years ago faced each other in the CFP National Championship. Both quarterbacks were taken No. 1 overall in the next two NFL drafts. Burrow has quickly become one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since arriving in Cincinnati five years ago. Lawrence has had flashes of success during his time in Jacksonville, but is hoping to take his game to the next level with Coen, who recently served as Baker Mayfield's offensive coordinator in Tampa.

It's a championship rematch. A year after leading Clemson to a national title, Lawrence struggled against LSU's defense, completing less than 49% of his passes and failing to score a touchdown. Conversely, Burrow played brilliantly, throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns in leading his team to a convincing 42-25 victory.

Is the Bengals defense for real? After a dreadful 2024, the Bengals' defense started 2025 with an impressive performance against the Browns. In the win, Cincinnati's defense allowed just 16 points while forcing two big interceptions off of Browns quarterback Joe Flacco. The Bengals were especially stout against the run, allowing just 49 yards on 24 carries. Cincinnati's defense had to be good given the offense's struggles against the Browns. Burrow and Co. will look to bounce back on Sunday after gaining just 141 yards and picking up 11 first downs vs. Cleveland.

More Hunter? Coen alluded to rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter having a bigger impact on defense moving forward after he got just six defensive snaps against Carolina. Hunter did play 42 snaps on offense and caught six of his eight targets for 33 yards.

The Jaguars can use all the help they can get on defense Sunday, as the Bengals employ one of the NFL's best receiver duos in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Last Sunday's game showed that the Jaguars are a team that should no longer be taken lightly. They have an up and coming defense, a franchise quarterback and several other talented skill players, led by running back Travis Etienne and Brian Thomas Jr., who caught just one pass last against Carolina.

While the Jaguars should make this interesting, I can't pick against Burrow in this one. One of the league's elite passers is surely going to be motivated to put up better numbers this week, which should lead to good things for the Bengals. Pick: Bengals 20, Jaguars 17